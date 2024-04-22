UFC on ESPN 55: How to watch Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez, start time, Las Vegas fight card, odds, more
After a week off, the UFC is back on its home turf with a pair of flyweights at the top of the bill.
Here’s how to watch UFC on ESPN 55 with 125-pounders in the headlining spot, plus light heavyweights in the co-feature.
Broadcast and streaming info
UFC on ESPN 55 has a main card that starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The preliminary card streams on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.
Stay tuned to MMA Junkie for further broadcast details this week.
Main event: Matheus Nicolau
Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) was supposed to fight Manel Kape, but Kape pulled out of of a fight with him for the second straight time (the first time was a cancellation when he missed weight). Instead, Nicolau will try to get back in the win column against Alex Perez. It’s been a year since Nicolau was knocked out by Brandon Royval, which snapped a six-fight winning streak.
Main event: Alex Perez
Alex Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC) had been booked for a fight with Tagir Ulanbekov in June, but was rebooked for this one instead. Perez has lost three straight fights starting with a submission loss in a flyweight title fight to then-champ Deiveson Figueiredo in November 2020.
Co-main event: Bogdan Guskov vs. Ryan Spann
Bogdan Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has won five of his past six, including a bonus-winning first-round knockout of Zac Pauga in February that got him back on track after a loss to former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.
Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC) needs to reverse a two-fight skid of a submission loss to Nikita Krylov 13 months ago and a split decision setback against Anthony Smith in a rematch this past August.
UFC debut: Jhonata Diniz
Record: 6-0
Opponent: Austen Lane (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Misc.: 6-foot-4 Brazilian knocked out Eduardo Neves in the first round on DWCS to win his way into the UFC. Has a reach of nearly 80 inches. All six of his wins are by first-round knockout – and all four of Lane’s losses have been by first-round KO.
UFC on ESPN 55 main card betting odds
MAIN CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)
Matheus Nicolau (-185) vs. Alex Perez (+155)
Bogdan Guskov (+165) vs. Ryan Spann (-195)
Ariane Lipski (+125) vs. Karine Silva (-150)
Jhonata Diniz (-245) vs. Austen Lane (+200)
Tim Means (+245) vs. Uros Medic (-310)
David Onama (+135) vs. Jonathan Pearce (-160)
UFC on ESPN 55 prelim betting odds
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Victor Henry (-575) vs. Rani Yahya (+385)
Michal Figlak (-155) vs. Austin Hubbard (+130)
Caio Machado (-120) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (+100)
Marnic Mann (+255) vs. Ketlen Souza (-330)
Liang Na (+360) vs. Ivana Petrovic (-525)
Gabriel Benitez (+175) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (-210)