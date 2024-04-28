UFC on ESPN 55 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $25 million
LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 55 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $175,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC on ESPN 55 took place at the UFC Apex. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.
The full UFC on ESPN 55 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Alex Perez: $6,000
def. Matheus Nicolau: $6,000
Bogdan Guskov: $4,000
def. Ryan Spann: $11,000
Karine Silva: $4,500
def. Ariane Da Silva: $11,000
Jhonata Diniz: $4,000
def. Austen Lane: $4,000
David Onama: $6,000
def. Jonathan Pearce: $6,000
Uros Medic: $6,000
def. Tim Means: $21,000
Victor Henry: $4,500
def. Rani Yahya: $21,000
Austin Hubbard: $6,000
def. Michal Figlak: $4,000
Don'Tale Mayes: $6,000
def. Caio Machado: $4,000
Ketlen Souza: $4,000
def. Marnic Mann: $4,000
Chris Padilla: $4,000
def. James Llontop: $4,000
Ivana Petrovic: $4,000
def. Na Liang: $4,500
Hayisaer Maheshate: $4,500
def. Gabriel Benitez: $11,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,550; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $55,000 while title challengers get $55,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-55 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez” – $175,000
“UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill” – $460,000
“UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2” – $162,500
“UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas” – $148,000
“UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura” – $189,500
“UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2” – $359,000
“UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2” – $135,500
“UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria” – $243,000
“UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer” – $236,500
“UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov” – $170,500
“UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis” – $285,500
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $2,640,000
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $25,377,000
