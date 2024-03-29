UFC on ESPN 54 predictions: Just one unanimous pick, but all blowouts in Atlantic City
The UFC is in “America’s Playground” – Atlantic City, N.J. – for the time in nearly six years, and women’s flyweights are in the top spot for the second straight week.
UFC on ESPN 54 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Boardwalk Hall.
Rhys McKee vs. Chidi Njokuani
Records: McKee (13-5-1 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Njokuani (22-10 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: McKee 3-2, Njokuani 2-3
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.29.24): McKee +120, Njokuani -140
Junkie pick results: Njokuani 11, McKee 0
Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson
Records: Algeo (18-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Nelson (15-5-1 MMA, 3-4-1 UFC)
Past five: Algeo 4-1, Nelson 2-2-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Algeo -245, Nelson +200
Junkie pick results: Algeo 9, Nelson 2
Sedriques Dumas vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Records: Dumas (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Ruziboev (35-8-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Dumas 4-1, Nursulton 5-0
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Dumas +190, Ruziboev -210
Junkie pick results: Ruziboev 8, Dumas 3
Bruno Silva vs. Chris Weidman
Records: Silva (23-10 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Weidman (15-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC)
Past five: Silva 1-4, Weidman 1-4
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Silva -250, Weidman +205
Junkie pick results: Silva 10, Weidman 1
Joaquin Buckley vs. Vicente Luque
Records: Buckley (17-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC), Luque (22-9-1 MMA, 15-5 UFC)
Past five: Buckley 3-2, Vicente 3-2
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: Luque No. 14
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Buckley -105, Luque -115
Junkie pick results: Luque 9, Buckley 2
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
Records: Blanchfield (12-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Fiorot (11-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC)
Past five: Blanchfield 5-0, Manon 5-0
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: Blanchfield No. 4, No. 8 pound-for-pound; Fiorot No. 5, No. 9 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Blanchfield -185, Fiorot +155
Junkie pick results: Blanchfield 8, Fiorot 3
