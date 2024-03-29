UFC on ESPN 54 predictions: Just one unanimous pick, but all blowouts in Atlantic City

The UFC is in “America’s Playground” – Atlantic City, N.J. – for the time in nearly six years, and women’s flyweights are in the top spot for the second straight week.

UFC on ESPN 54 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Boardwalk Hall.

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Rhys McKee vs. Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani

Records: McKee (13-5-1 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Njokuani (22-10 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Past five: McKee 3-2, Njokuani 2-3

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.29.24): McKee +120, Njokuani -140

Junkie pick results: Njokuani 11, McKee 0

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Bill Algeo

Records: Algeo (18-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Nelson (15-5-1 MMA, 3-4-1 UFC)

Past five: Algeo 4-1, Nelson 2-2-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.29.24): Algeo -245, Nelson +200

Junkie pick results: Algeo 9, Nelson 2

Sedriques Dumas vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Nursulton Ruziboev

Records: Dumas (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Ruziboev (35-8-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Dumas 4-1, Nursulton 5-0

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.29.24): Dumas +190, Ruziboev -210

Junkie pick results: Ruziboev 8, Dumas 3

Bruno Silva vs. Chris Weidman

Bruno Silva

Records: Silva (23-10 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Weidman (15-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC)

Past five: Silva 1-4, Weidman 1-4

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.29.24): Silva -250, Weidman +205

Junkie pick results: Silva 10, Weidman 1

Joaquin Buckley vs. Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque

Records: Buckley (17-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC), Luque (22-9-1 MMA, 15-5 UFC)

Past five: Buckley 3-2, Vicente 3-2

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: Luque No. 14

Odds (as of 03.29.24): Buckley -105, Luque -115

Junkie pick results: Luque 9, Buckley 2

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Erin Blanchfield

Records: Blanchfield (12-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Fiorot (11-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC)

Past five: Blanchfield 5-0, Manon 5-0

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: Blanchfield No. 4, No. 8 pound-for-pound; Fiorot No. 5, No. 9 pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 03.29.24): Blanchfield -185, Fiorot +155

Junkie pick results: Blanchfield 8, Fiorot 3

Check out all the main card picks below.

UFC on ESPN 54 main card picks

Blanchfield

vs.

Fiorot Buckley

vs.

Luque Silva

vs.

Weidman Dumas

vs.

Ruziboev Algeo

vs.

Nelson McKee

vs.

Njokuani MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

41-22 blanchfield2024

Blanchfield

(70%) luque2024

Luque

(73%) silva2024

Silva

(75%) ruziboev2024

Ruziboev

(82%) algeo2024

Algeo

(80%) njokuani2024

Njokuani

(79%) Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

46-17

trophy copy 2014 Champion blanchfield2024

Blanchfield buckley2024

Buckley silva2024

Silva ruziboev2024

Ruziboev algeo2024

Algeo njokuani2024

Njokuani Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

42-21 fiorot2024

Fiorot buckley2024

Buckley silva2024

Silva ruziboev2024

Ruziboev algeo2024

Algeo njokuani2024

Njokuani Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

40-23 blanchfield2024

Blanchfield luque2024

Luque silva2024

Silva ruziboev2024

Ruziboev nelson2024

Nelson njokuani2024

Njokuani Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

40-23 blanchfield2024

Blanchfield luque2024

Luque silva2024

Silva ruziboev2024

Ruziboev algeo2024

Algeo njokuani2024

Njokuani Ken Hathaway

@1khathaway

39-24

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion fiorot2024

Fiorot luque2024

Luque silva2024

Silva ruziboev2024

Ruziboev nelson2024

Nelson njokuani2024

Njokuani Brian Garcia

@thegoze

39-24

trophy copy 2017 Champion blanchfield2024

Blanchfield luque2024

Luque silva2024

Silva dumas2024

Dumas algeo2024

Algeo njokuani2024

Njokuani Nolan King

@mma_kings

38-25

trophy copy 2023 Champion blanchfield2024

Blanchfield luque2024

Luque silva2024

Silva ruziboev2024

Ruziboev algeo2024

Algeo njokuani2024

Njokuani Matt Erickson

@MattE

38-25 fiorot2024

Fiorot luque2024

Luque silva2024

Silva ruziboev2024

Ruziboev algeo2024

Algeo njokuani2024

Njokuani Simon Samano

@SJSamano

37-26 blanchfield2024

Blanchfield luque2024

Luque silva2024

Silva dumas2024

Dumas algeo2024

Algeo njokuani2024

Njokuani Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

30-33 blanchfield2024

Blanchfield luque2024

Luque silva2024

Silva ruziboev2024

Ruziboev algeo2024

Algeo njokuani2024

Njokuani George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

28-35 blanchfield2024

Blanchfield luque2024

Luque weidman2024

Weidman dumas2024

Dumas algeo2024

Algeo njokuani2024

Njokuani

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 54.

