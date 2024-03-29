Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 54 predictions: Just one unanimous pick, but all blowouts in Atlantic City

Matt Erickson
The UFC is in “America’s Playground” – Atlantic City, N.J. – for the time in nearly six years, and women’s flyweights are in the top spot for the second straight week.

UFC on ESPN 54 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Boardwalk Hall.

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Rhys McKee vs. Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani
Chidi Njokuani

Records: McKee (13-5-1 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Njokuani (22-10 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: McKee 3-2, Njokuani 2-3
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.29.24): McKee +120, Njokuani -140
Junkie pick results: Njokuani 11, McKee 0

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Bill Algeo
Bill Algeo

Records: Algeo (18-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Nelson (15-5-1 MMA, 3-4-1 UFC)
Past five: Algeo 4-1, Nelson 2-2-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Algeo -245, Nelson +200
Junkie pick results: Algeo 9, Nelson 2

Sedriques Dumas vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Nursulton Ruziboev
Nursulton Ruziboev

Records: Dumas (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Ruziboev (35-8-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Dumas 4-1, Nursulton 5-0
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Dumas +190, Ruziboev -210
Junkie pick results: Ruziboev 8, Dumas 3

Bruno Silva vs. Chris Weidman

Bruno Silva
Bruno Silva

Records: Silva (23-10 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Weidman (15-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC)
Past five: Silva 1-4, Weidman 1-4
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Silva -250, Weidman +205
Junkie pick results: Silva 10, Weidman 1

Joaquin Buckley vs. Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque
Vicente Luque

Records: Buckley (17-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC), Luque (22-9-1 MMA, 15-5 UFC)
Past five: Buckley 3-2, Vicente 3-2
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: Luque No. 14
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Buckley -105, Luque -115
Junkie pick results: Luque 9, Buckley 2

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Erin Blanchfield
Erin Blanchfield

Records: Blanchfield (12-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Fiorot (11-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC)
Past five: Blanchfield 5-0, Manon 5-0
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: Blanchfield No. 4, No. 8 pound-for-pound; Fiorot No. 5, No. 9 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 03.29.24): Blanchfield -185, Fiorot +155
Junkie pick results: Blanchfield 8, Fiorot 3

Check out all the main card picks below.

UFC on ESPN 54 main card picks

Blanchfield
vs.
Fiorot

Buckley
vs.
Luque

Silva
vs.
Weidman

Dumas
vs.
Ruziboev

Algeo
vs.
Nelson

McKee
vs.
Njokuani

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
41-22

blanchfield2024


Blanchfield
(70%)

luque2024


Luque
(73%)

silva2024


Silva
(75%)

ruziboev2024


Ruziboev
(82%)

algeo2024


Algeo
(80%)

njokuani2024


Njokuani
(79%)

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
46-17

trophy copy

2014 Champion

blanchfield2024


Blanchfield

buckley2024


Buckley

silva2024


Silva

ruziboev2024


Ruziboev

algeo2024


Algeo

njokuani2024


Njokuani

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
42-21

fiorot2024


Fiorot

buckley2024


Buckley

silva2024


Silva

ruziboev2024


Ruziboev

algeo2024


Algeo

njokuani2024


Njokuani

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
40-23

blanchfield2024


Blanchfield

luque2024


Luque

silva2024


Silva

ruziboev2024


Ruziboev

nelson2024


Nelson

njokuani2024


Njokuani

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
40-23

blanchfield2024


Blanchfield

luque2024


Luque

silva2024


Silva

ruziboev2024


Ruziboev

algeo2024


Algeo

njokuani2024


Njokuani

Ken Hathaway
@1khathaway
39-24

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

fiorot2024


Fiorot

luque2024


Luque

silva2024


Silva

ruziboev2024


Ruziboev

nelson2024


Nelson

njokuani2024


Njokuani

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
39-24

trophy copy

2017 Champion

blanchfield2024


Blanchfield

luque2024


Luque

silva2024


Silva

dumas2024


Dumas

algeo2024


Algeo

njokuani2024


Njokuani

Nolan King
@mma_kings
38-25

trophy copy

2023 Champion

blanchfield2024


Blanchfield

luque2024


Luque

silva2024


Silva

ruziboev2024


Ruziboev

algeo2024


Algeo

njokuani2024


Njokuani

Matt Erickson
@MattE
38-25

fiorot2024


Fiorot

luque2024


Luque

silva2024


Silva

ruziboev2024


Ruziboev

algeo2024


Algeo

njokuani2024


Njokuani

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
37-26

blanchfield2024


Blanchfield

luque2024


Luque

silva2024


Silva

dumas2024


Dumas

algeo2024


Algeo

njokuani2024


Njokuani

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
30-33

blanchfield2024


Blanchfield

luque2024


Luque

silva2024


Silva

ruziboev2024


Ruziboev

algeo2024


Algeo

njokuani2024


Njokuani

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
28-35

blanchfield2024


Blanchfield

luque2024


Luque

weidman2024


Weidman

dumas2024


Dumas

algeo2024


Algeo

njokuani2024


Njokuani

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 54.

