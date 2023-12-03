UFC on ESPN 52 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Four fighters get max non-title money
AUSTIN, Texas – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 52 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $225,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC on ESPN 52 took place at Moody Center. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.
The full UFC on ESPN 52 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Arman Tsarukyan: $6,000
def. Beneil Dariush: $21,000
Jalin Turner: $11,000
def. Bobby Green: $21,000
Deiveson Figueiredo: $11,000
def. Rob Font: $16,000
Sean Brady: $6,000
def. Kelvin Gastelum: $21,000
Joaquim Silva: $6,000
def. Clay Guida: $21,000
Dustin Stoltzfus: $6,000
def. Punahele Soriano: $6,000
Miesha Tate: $16,000
def. Julia Avila: $4,500
Cody Brundage: $6,000
def. Zach Reese: $4,000
Drakkar Klose: $6,000
def. Joe Solecki: $6,000
Rodolfo Bellato: $4,000
def. Ihor Potieria: $4,500
Jared Gooden: $6,000
def. Wellington Turman: $6,000
Veronica Hardy: $6,000
def. Jamey-Lyn Horth: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,520; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $52,000 while title challengers get $52,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-52 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC on ESPN 52: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan” – $225,000
“UFC Fight Night 232: Allen vs. Craig” – $158,500
“UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira” – $272,500
“UFC Fight Night 231: Almeida v. Lewis” – $145,000
“UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” – $237,000
“UFC Fight Night 230: Yusuff vs. Barboza” – $167,000
“UFC Fight Night 229: Dawson vs. Green” – $206,000
“UFC Fight Night 228: Fiziev vs. Gamrot” – $164,500
“Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2” – $185,500
“UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland” – $209,000
“UFC Fight Night 226: Gane vs. Spivac” – $128,500
“UFC Fight Night 225: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” – $196,000
“UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley” – $340,500
“UFC on ESPN 50: Luque vs. dos Anjos” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 50: Sandhagen vs. Font” – $170,500
“UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” – $271,500
“UFC Fight Night 224: Aspinall vs. Tybura” – $225,000
“UFC on ESPN 49: Holm vs. Bueno Silva” – $126,500
“UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” – $319,500
“UFC on ESPN 47: Strickland vs. Magomedov” – $144,500
“UFC on ABC 5: Emmett vs. Topuria” – $174,000
“UFC on ESPN 46: Vettori vs. Cannonier” – $140,000
“UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana” – $236,500
“UFC on ESPN 45: Kara-France vs. Albazi” – $199,500
“UFC Fight Night 224: Dern vs. Hill” – $179,500
“UFC on ABC 4: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida” – $267,500
“UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo” – $267,500
“UFC Fight Night 223: Song vs. Simon” – $144,500
“UFC Fight Night 222: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes” – $181,500
“UFC on ESPN 44: Holloway vs. Allen” – $254,500
“UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” – $274,500
“UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhagen” – $137,000
“UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3” – $266,500
“UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili” – $194,000
“UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane” – $282,500
“UFC Fight Night 220: Muniz vs. Allen” – $126,000
“UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” – $263,000
“UFC Fight Night 218: Lewis vs. Spivac” – $136,000
“UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill” – $359,500
“UFC Fight Night 217: Strickland vs. Imavov” – $137,000
Year-to-date total: $7,689,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $22,208,000
