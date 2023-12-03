UFC on ESPN 52 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Four fighters get max non-title money

AUSTIN, Texas – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 52 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $225,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 52 took place at Moody Center. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 52 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

* * * *

Arman Tsarukyan: $6,000

def. Beneil Dariush: $21,000

Jalin Turner: $11,000

def. Bobby Green: $21,000

Deiveson Figueiredo: $11,000

def. Rob Font: $16,000

Sean Brady: $6,000

def. Kelvin Gastelum: $21,000

Joaquim Silva: $6,000

def. Clay Guida: $21,000

Dustin Stoltzfus: $6,000

def. Punahele Soriano: $6,000

Miesha Tate: $16,000

def. Julia Avila: $4,500

Cody Brundage: $6,000

def. Zach Reese: $4,000

Drakkar Klose: $6,000

def. Joe Solecki: $6,000

Rodolfo Bellato: $4,000

def. Ihor Potieria: $4,500

Jared Gooden: $6,000

def. Wellington Turman: $6,000

Veronica Hardy: $6,000

def. Jamey-Lyn Horth: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,520; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $52,000 while title challengers get $52,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-52 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Story continues

Year-to-date total: $7,689,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $22,208,000

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 52.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie