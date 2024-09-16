UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili insists Deiveson Figueiredo more worthy challenger than Umar Nurmagomedov

.

LAS VEGAS – Merab Dvalishvili's stance on Umar Nurmagomedov remains the same.

Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) claimed the bantamweight title with a dominant decision over Sean O'Malley in Saturday's UFC 306 main event at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov was in attendance for the fight, and was waiting for Dvalishvili to call his name in his post-fight octagon interview, but to no avail. Dvalishvili was later asked who he'd like to face next and he doubled down on wanting Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA, 13-3-1 UFC).

"Whoever they want, I will fight next, but I want to talk to Dana (White) more close – I want to become his friend," Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference Saturday. "I want to fight the top of the top, you know.

"I think Figueiredo would be my fifth champion on my list. He is more dangerous, knockout power, good jiu-jitsu, makes people sleep. Coming from three straight wins, top guys, that's why this fight excites me, makes me motivated, makes me work hard."

As for Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Dvalishvili suggested he fight Petr Yan for a No. 1 contender spot, as he thinks one win over a top-ranked contender isn't enough.

"Umar is OK, but I'm telling you guys, from the top 15 he's only won one fight and that was Cory Sandhagen. We all saw what Aljamain Sterling did against Cory Sandhagen, made him sleep in first round. I respect Cory Sandhagen, but yeah."

Nurmagomedov reacted to Dvalishvili's win on "X."

"I expected more from Sean, Merab did his job well. I hope he won't avoid the real challenger. In any case, I'm ready."

I expected more from Sean, Merab did his job well. I hope he won't avoid the real challenger.

In any case, I'm ready. — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) September 15, 2024

