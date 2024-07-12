UFC champ Alex Pereira targets December return, open to Magomed Ankalaev ‘or anyone’

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira intends to take “a little break” following two title defenses in less than three months, but still plans to fight again this year.

Pereira has been the standout storyline in the UFC so far in 2024 after stepping in on short notice to headline UFC 300 in April and UFC 303 in June. He defeated Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, respectively, in those bouts.

Initially, Pereira, 37, teased another quick turnaround, potentially even for UFC 305 on Aug. 17 in Perth, Australia. After taking some time to reflect and more closely examine his schedule, however, Pereira said he can’t see himself getting back in the cage until December.

“When I return, it won’t be now – I want to rest a little,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “Evolve my training. But I think December would be a good date for me. November or December. Before November I don’t want to go back. I want to rest and evolve.

“I have work I need to do, so the dates are a bit tight. In, October I have a lot of commitments. So if I fight in November it will complicate it a bit. I would have to do my commitments and train a little in October. Focus more on the training in November, to fight in December. So I think December would be the best date for me.”

The UFC has not announced the date for its December pay-per-view event, but in recent years it has taken place mid-month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

If Pereira, No. 1 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie pound-for-pound rankings, does get his wish for a late 2024 return, he said it’s his focus to remain in the light heavyweight division.

The Brazilian has been strongly attached with the idea of a move up to the heavyweight division to pursue a third divisional title following his UFC 303 win, but Pereira said it’s not something he’s actively chasing.

Pereira said he would go to heavyweight if the current logjam at the top of the division clears up and he can fight for the undisputed title right away, but that’s not going to happen by the time he wants to return to the cage.

That has Pereira looking at his current crop of 205-pound contenders. He acknowledged that there is interest in a title defense against No. 4-ranked Magomed Ankalaev, and although Pereira would accept that fight, he said, he is leaving all decisions to the UFC brass.

“My focus is to defend my belt – doesn’t matter who,” Pereira said. “A lot of people say Ankalaev – that’s who they are talking about now. People are focused on him. But I’m training well, not just for him. But for anyone. It’s a good fight for me to fight. I’ll be well prepared for him, or anyone.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie