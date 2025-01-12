.

The UFC typically gives out four bonuses after each event. Barring special occasions, and unless otherwise noted, the bonuses are $50,000 each.

Check out all the 2025 bonus winners below. Fighters are listed alphabetically. The list will be updated following each UFC event.

Cesar Almeida

Event: UFC Fight Night 249 | Jan. 11

Result: Cesar Almeida def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:16 (PON)

Career bonuses: 2

Chris Curtis

Event: UFC Fight Night 249 | Jan. 11

Result: Roman Kopylov def. Chris Curtis via TKO (head kick) – Round 3, 4:59 (FON)

Career bonuses: 4

Mackenzie Dern

Event: UFC Fight Night 249 | Jan. 11

Result: Mackenzie Dern def. Amanda Ribas via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 4:56 (PON)

Career bonuses: 6

Roman Kopylov

Event: UFC Fight Night 249 | Jan. 11

Result: Roman Kopylov def. Chris Curtis via TKO (head kick) – Round 3, 4:59 (FON)

Career bonuses: 3

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC bonus winners: 2025 complete list