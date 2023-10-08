UFC adds Mario Bautista vs. Ricky Simon to first 2024 event

A bantamweight bout between Mario Bautista and Ricky Simon is the newest addition to the first UFC card of 2024.

The three-round clash will take place Jan. 13 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, as part of a UFC Fight Night event.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Bautista’s management Iridium Sports Agency first announced the bout Sunday.

Bautista (13-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) rides a five-fight winning streak into the fight, most recently having won a unanimous decision over Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC 292 in August.

Simon (20-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) looks to rebound from a fifth-round TKO defeat to Song Yadong at UFC on ESPN 45 in April. The loss snapped a five-fight winning streak that included finishes of Jack Shore and Raphael Assuncao among others.

With the addition the UFC Fight Night lineup for Jan. 13 includes:

Mario Bautista vs. Ricky Simon

Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Norma Dumont vs. Yana Santos

Gaston Bolanos vs. Marcus McGhee

Bassil Hafez vs. Preston Parsons

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie