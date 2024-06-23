UFC on ABC 6 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Ikram Aliskerov gets $4,000 in main event save
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ABC 6 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $186,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC on ABC 6 took place Saturday at Kingdom Arena. The main card airs on ABC following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
The full UFC on ABC 6 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
* * * *
Robert Whittaker: $21,000
def. Ikram Aliskerov: $4,000
Alexander Volkov: $16,000
def. Sergei Pavlovich: $6,000
Kelvin Gastelum: $21,000
def. Daniel Rodriguez: $11,000
Shara Magomedov: $4,000
def. Antonio Trocoli: $4,000
Volkan Oezdemir: $11,000
def. Johnny Walker: $11,000
Nasrat Haqparast: $11,000
def. Jared Gordon: $11,000
Felipe Lima: $4,000
def. Muhammad Naimov: $4,500
Rinat Fakhretdinov: $4,500
def. Nicolas Dalby: $11,000
Muin Gafurov: $4,000
def. Kyung Ho Kang: $11,000
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov: $4,000
def. Brendson Ribeiro: $4,000
ChangHo Lee: $4,000
def. Xiao Long: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $40,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-40 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC on ABC 6: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov” – $186,000
“UFC on ESPN 58: Perez vs. Taira” – $116,000
“UFC on ESPN 57: Cannonier vs. Imavov” – $186,500
“UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier” – $281,500
“UFC Fight Night 241: Barboza vs. Murphy” – $158,500
“UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis vs. Nascimento” – $186,000
“UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg” – $280,000
“UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez” – $175,000
“UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill” – $460,000
“UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2” – $162,500
“UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas” – $148,000
“UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura” – $189,500
“UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2” – $359,000
“UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2” – $135,500
“UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria” – $243,000
“UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer” – $236,500
“UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov” – $170,500
“UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis” – $285,500
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $3,637,000
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $26,374,000
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 6.