UFC on ABC 6 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Ikram Aliskerov gets $4,000 in main event save

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ABC 6 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $186,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ABC 6 took place Saturday at Kingdom Arena. The main card airs on ABC following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The full UFC on ABC 6 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Robert Whittaker: $21,000

def. Ikram Aliskerov: $4,000

Alexander Volkov: $16,000

def. Sergei Pavlovich: $6,000

Kelvin Gastelum: $21,000

def. Daniel Rodriguez: $11,000

Shara Magomedov: $4,000

def. Antonio Trocoli: $4,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $11,000

def. Johnny Walker: $11,000

Nasrat Haqparast: $11,000

def. Jared Gordon: $11,000

Felipe Lima: $4,000

def. Muhammad Naimov: $4,500

Rinat Fakhretdinov: $4,500

def. Nicolas Dalby: $11,000

Muin Gafurov: $4,000

def. Kyung Ho Kang: $11,000

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov: $4,000

def. Brendson Ribeiro: $4,000

ChangHo Lee: $4,000

def. Xiao Long: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $40,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-40 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $3,637,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $26,374,000

