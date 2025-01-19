.

Islam Makhachev's reign of terror over lightweight continue Saturday when he retained gold over replacement opponent Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

After Arman Tsarukyan fell out of the main event rematch with injury on one days' notice, Makhachev (27-1 MMA, 16-1 UFC) got the job done against Moicano (20-6-1 MMA, 12-6 UFC) courtesy of a first-round submission triumph in the headlining fight at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Now Makhachev has a record four title defenses during his run as 155-pound champ, and opens up questions about what comes next.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Makhachev beating Moicano at UFC 311.

Oh my, Moicano briefly dropped Makhachev with a punch. Islam said "eff that" and puts Moicano on his back. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 19, 2025

Islam Makhachev submits Renato Moicano in the first round and remains the lightweight champion. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 19, 2025

That darce is so tight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 19, 2025

Interesting fight on the feet, but once Islam got the takedown it was all over. Tough style to beat credit to Renato for stepping up 👏 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) January 19, 2025

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 311 social media reactions: Islam Makhachev's title defense over Renato Moicano