Jiri Prochazka got the crucial rebound performance he needed Saturday at UFC 311 against fellow former champion Jamahal Hill.

After suffering a second loss to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in July, Prochazka (31-6-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) needed to get his hand raised. He got the job done with a TKO victory over Hill (13-2 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in the featured bout at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Prochazka beating Hill at UFC 311.

Man...that was a fun first round. Prochazka's head movement is weird but effective. Hill can't time him. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 19, 2025

Dope fight so far maybe 1-1 ? — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) January 19, 2025

10-9 Hill and I have it 19-19 entering the third. Great fight so far. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 19, 2025

The motherfucker thrives in the chaos — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 19, 2025

Prochazka dropped him twice in the third before it was stopped. First and third rounds were very exciting. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 19, 2025

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 311.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 311 social media reactions: Jiri Prochazka's chaotic finish of Jamahal Hill