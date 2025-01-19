Advertisement

UFC 311 social media reactions: Jiri Prochazka's chaotic finish of Jamahal Hill

matthew wells, mike bohn
·1 min read
.
.

Jiri Prochazka got the crucial rebound performance he needed Saturday at UFC 311 against fellow former champion Jamahal Hill.

After suffering a second loss to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in July, Prochazka (31-6-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) needed to get his hand raised. He got the job done with a TKO victory over Hill (13-2 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in the featured bout at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Prochazka beating Hill at UFC 311.

* * * *

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

Tweets by JiriProchazka

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 311.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 311 social media reactions: Jiri Prochazka's chaotic finish of Jamahal Hill