UFC 311 results: Jiri Prochazka brutally knocks out Jamahal Hill, calls out Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Jamahal Hill (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Jiri Prochazka is far from done.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion brutally knocked out Jamahal Hill with a third-round barrage Saturday at UFC 311 inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The KO puts him back on the winning track following a second loss to UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira in June 2024.

"I took this fight [as if it was more] important than every fight I've fought, so I'm very happy with this performance," a relieved Prochazka said post-fight. "F*** man, I want a third fight with Alex Pereira."

It was a vintage performance for Prochazka (31-5-1), who landed a crushing short left hand in the opening minutes that set the tone and sent Hill (12-3, 1 NC) tumbling to the canvas. Hill recovered and eventually climbed back into the bout in the second round, mixing up his offense and digging repeated hooks to Prochazka's midsection.

Prochazka, 33, was also slowed by an inadvertent eye poke in the second round, but he found his rhythm once again in the third, bloodying Hill with clean punches before downing him again with a left-right combination.

Sensing the beginning of the end, Prochazka swarmed with punches and secured the stoppage at the 3:01 mark of Round 3.

Hill, 32, has now lost back-to-back bouts for the first time in his career and is 0-2 since suffering the torn Achilles that precipitated him vacating the UFC light heavyweight title in 2023.

Prochazka remains undefeated in non-title UFC bouts and is a perfect 4-0 against anyone in the promotion not named Pereira.

