UFC 311 results: Islam Makhachev makes history with effortless title defense over Renato Moicano

Islam Makhachev extended his unbeaten streak with a first-round submission of Renato Moicano at UFC 311 inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Islam Makhachev is not only the best fighter in the world, he's also the most accomplished lightweight champion in UFC history.

Despite a late switch of opponents, pound-for-pound king Makhachev made short work of Renato Moicano on Saturday, securing a first-round submission in the main event of UFC 311. The victory makes Makhachev the first UFC lightweight champion in history to defend his belt four consecutive times, breaking Makhachev out of a four-way tie he held with BJ Penn, Benson Henderson, Frankie Edgar and his longtime friend and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev (27-1) accepted the Moicano bout on just one day's notice after his original opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, withdrew due to a back injury on Friday.

"I'm always looking for finish. I told you guys, I'm not just talk," a victorious Makhachev said.

"For me, it doesn't matter [who it was]. Whoever can make 155 [pounds], just step to the cage and stand in front of me."

Makhachev, 33, wasted little time showcases the levels of his dominance. He dragged Moicano to the mat with his first takedown attempt in the opening minutes, then methodically softened Moicano up with punches before seizing upon the fight-ending D'arce choke and coaxing an instant tapout.

The stoppage officially came at the 4:05 mark of Round 1.

Makhachev's current mark of 15 straight wins is now also tied for third-longest unbeaten streak in UFC history.

For Moicano, who was initially supposed to fight Beneil Dariush on UFC 311's main card, the loss was both anticlimactic and a disappointing end to the four-fight win streak that had breathed new life into his 12-year Octagon career.

"I'm very sad. I spent my whole life for this moment and tapped in the first round. Islam was much better than I today," Moicano said.

"I don't know if I will ever get a chance like that again, but I will try my best to do [it]."

UFC 311 took place Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Complete UFC 311 results and highlights can be seen here.