UFC 311: Michael Bisping guarantees big knockout in Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka fight

.

Michael Bisping can't see anything but a brutal ending to Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.

Former light heavyweight champions Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and Prochazka (30-5-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC) square off in Saturday's main card (pay-per-view, ESPNews/Disney+, ESPN+) at Intuit Dome.

Hill was showered with loud boos during Thursday's UFC 311 pre-fight press conference, and Bisping thinks he has plenty to prove. With both fighters boasting a high knockout rate, Bisping guarantees fireworks.

"Jamahal Hill is going after everybody online. He's done a great job of turning the fanbase against him, just coming out with madness," Bisping said on TNT Sports. "But the way I look at that is that he's got a chip on his shoulder. He's annoyed, embarrassed and he's mad, and those emotions could help you. He holds this dear to his heart.

"Then on the flip side, we've got the former champion as well, Jiri Prochazka, the samurai. We call that a joke, but he's serious. He's been out in Japan training with karate grandmasters. He's been training up the mountains in Mexico City. He's got a wild style. He's crazy aggressive. He's non-stop action. He's unpredictable. He leaves his chin a little exposed, but he's a true martial artist. I cannot wait for this fight. This could be Fight of the Night as long as it lasts. It's going to be one of the most exciting fights you're ever going to see, and somebody is going to get knocked out cold – I guarantee it."

Both fighters will look to rebound from knockout losses to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Hill was knocked out in Round 1 by Pereira at UFC 300, whereas Prochazka was taken out in Round 2 of his fight against Pereira at UFC 303.

Related

Jamahal Hill '100 percent' expects title shot with UFC 311 win over Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka: Jamahal Hill might have misdirected hostility thinking about Pereira at UFC 311

Jamahal Hill 'in a good spot' leading up to UFC 311 title contender bout vs. Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka views Jamahal Hill's trash talk before UFC 311 'like a weakness'

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 311.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 311: Michael Bisping guarantees big knockout in Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka fight