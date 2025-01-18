Advertisement

UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun (5 p.m. ET)

UFC 311 goes down Saturday night with two championship fights atop the bill, and before the fights get underway, Farah Hannoun will host a live-streamed preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the headliner, an unexpected lightweight title fight between champ Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA, 15-1 UFC) and Renato Moicano (20-5-1 MMA, 12-5 UFC) will take place after original challenger Arman Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw because of a back injury on weigh-ins day in a dramatic turn of events. In the co-feature, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is an underdog in his first title defense against Makhachev’s teammate, unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC).

UFC 311 (pay-per-view, ESPNews/Disney+, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Below is the full UFC 311 lineup:

UFC 311 main card (pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano – for lightweight title

  • Champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – for bantamweight title

  • Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

  • Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

UFC 311 preliminary card (ESPNews, ESPN+, Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Payton Talbott

  • Billy Elekana vs. Bogdan Guskov

  • Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

  • Azamat Bekoev vs. Zach Reese

UFC 311 preliminary card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Ailin Perez vs. Karol Rosa

  • Muin Gafurov vs. Rinya Nakamura

  • Bernardo Sopaj vs. Ricky Turcios

  • Clayton Carpenter vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

