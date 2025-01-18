UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun (5 p.m. ET)
UFC 311 goes down Saturday night with two championship fights atop the bill, and before the fights get underway, Farah Hannoun will host a live-streamed preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.
In the headliner, an unexpected lightweight title fight between champ Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA, 15-1 UFC) and Renato Moicano (20-5-1 MMA, 12-5 UFC) will take place after original challenger Arman Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw because of a back injury on weigh-ins day in a dramatic turn of events. In the co-feature, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is an underdog in his first title defense against Makhachev’s teammate, unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC).
UFC 311 (pay-per-view, ESPNews/Disney+, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.
Below is the full UFC 311 lineup:
UFC 311 main card (pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano – for lightweight title
Champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – for bantamweight title
Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka
Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder
UFC 311 preliminary card (ESPNews, ESPN+, Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)
Raoni Barcelos vs. Payton Talbott
Billy Elekana vs. Bogdan Guskov
Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
Azamat Bekoev vs. Zach Reese
UFC 311 preliminary card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Ailin Perez vs. Karol Rosa
Muin Gafurov vs. Rinya Nakamura
Bernardo Sopaj vs. Ricky Turcios
Clayton Carpenter vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
