UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)

UFC 311 goes down Saturday night with two championship fights atop the bill, and MMA Junkie Radio's "Gorgeous" George and "Goze" will host a live-streamed watch-along right here at 8 p.m. ET.

In the headliner, an unexpected lightweight title fight between champ Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA, 15-1 UFC) and Renato Moicano (20-5-1 MMA, 12-5 UFC) will take place after original challenger Arman Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw because of a back injury on weigh-ins day in a dramatic turn of events. In the co-feature, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is an underdog in his first title defense against Makhachev’s teammate, unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC).

UFC 311 (pay-per-view, ESPNews/Disney+, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

UFC 311 main card (pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano – for lightweight title

Champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – for bantamweight title

Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

UFC 311 preliminary card (ESPNews, ESPN+, Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Payton Talbott

Billy Elekana vs. Bogdan Guskov

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Azamat Bekoev vs. Zach Reese

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 311.

