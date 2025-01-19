UFC 311 live updates: Makhachev vs. Moicano results, round-by-round analysis and highlights for every fight

Uncrowned has UFC 311 results, live round-by-round updates, start time, and highlights for the Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano fight card on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Following a flurry of last-second card switches, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev attempts to make a record-setting fourth defense of his belt against late fill-in Renato Moicano in the night's main event.
Makhachev is currently tied for the most consecutive defenses of the lightweight title (3) in UFC history; with a win on Saturday, he will set a new benchmark for championship excellence in the UFC's 155-pound division.
As for Moicano (20-5-1), "Money" suddenly enters the biggest fight of his professional life. The 35-year-old veteran has won four consecutive bouts, highlighted by a trio of victories in 2024 over Drew Dober, Jalin Turner and Benoit Saint Denis. Moicano was initially slated to face Beneil Dariush in a battle of lightweight contenders on UFC 311's pay-per-view card, but opportunity knocked and he answered.
In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) attempts his first title defense against undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0), the cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and brother of PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili is extremely upset at what he perceives to be an undeserved title shot for Nurmagomedov. He also enters UFC 311 as a sizable underdog despite owning the longest win streak in UFC bantamweight division history (10).
The UFC 311 start time for the preliminary card is at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card begins live at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Follow along with Uncrowned's live UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano results and live blog below. Uncrowned will have full round-by-round play-by-play starting with the 8 p.m. ET prelims.
Main Card (LIVE NOW, ESPN+ pay-per-view)
UFC lightweight title: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano
UFC bantamweight title: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC bantamweight title fight: (C) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov - Round 2
Nurmagomedov strikes with a heavy left hook before an onslaught of punches when Dvalishvili shoots in. Another big two-punch combination connects on the champion. Dvalishvili is starting to get more recklessly aggressive. Dvalishvili finds a moment for a single-leg takedown that gets defended, Nurmagomedov circles, dragging his opponent to the ground against the cage. He works from the back. Dvalishvili patiently waits and spins out and they're back on their feet. Dvalishvili lands a big overhand right on the takedown fake. A knee sneaks through up the middle on Dvalishvili. Nurmagomedov touches with a very nice inside low kick. Dvalishvili starts to unload punches while pressing Nurmagomedov into the cage. They battle for underhooks, trading knees. They separate. A pair of right hands get through for the challenger. A wild exchange closes out the second round.
10-9 Nurmagomedov (20-18 Nurmagomedov)
Uncrowned Staff
Merab’s way more in this than the commentary suggests.
UFC bantamweight title fight: (C) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov - Round 1
Here. We Go. No strikes for the first 45 seconds as they keep their distance. Nurmagomedov throws out a kick before Dvalishvili lands a low kick. Nice 1-2 connects for Nurmagomedov. They engage in their first grappling exchange, very briefly before separating. Dvalishvili lands a good right hand and then eats a left hand in return. Dvalishvili pushes forward, finding his range and looking to strike. They tie up and Dvalishvili punches on the quick exit. A good jab from Nurmagomedov. The challenger pursues a single-leg takedown but fails. Nurmagomedov shoots in on a takedown against the cage. The champion stuffs it. A left straight gets through for Nurmagomedov. A big right-hand cracks Dvalishvili! A very intriguing first round comes to an end.
10-9 Nurmagomedov
Uncrowned Staff
Starting now
Uncrowned Staff
Is this the first time we've had a matchup at the highest level between one of the Dagestani elites against a wrestler who should be on their level? Umar Nurmagomedov has one hell of a test for his shot at gold.
Hill starts working the body early. Massive left hand over the top staggers Hill! He chases Hill down landing punches, eating some in return. This is a car crash. Hill gets stung with a left hand again. Prochazka lands a front kick. Prochazka begins working the body more, landing a punch to the bread basket. Hard knee from Hill in the clinch. Right hook drops Hill on the counter! A bloodied Hill starts eating shots, an uppercut gets through, he pummels! That's it! Prochazka wins! What a fight!
Drake Riggs
Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill - Round 2
Prochazka starts to stab early with that front kick. A head kick grazes Hill before he rushes in and almost eats a flying knee. Eye poke from Prochazka halts the action, as he apologizes immediately. Action resumes and Prochazka goes back to the body with his kicks. Jab lands for Prochazka. An overhand right gets through for Hill and he lands a front kick of his own. Big uppercut from Hill. Head kick from Prochazka! A pair of punches land for the Czech, but an eye poke finds the "target" for Hill. Prochazka shouts in the doctor's face that he can see. Let's go! Back at it. Counter right lands for Hill as Prochazka teases some knees. Right hand for Hill connects. Several right hands land for Hill as he charges in. Prochazka fires one in return. Nice body hook for Hill gets through. He goes back to it. Hill keeps finding a knee on the break of their exchanges in the pocket. A good turnaround for "Sweet Dreams."
10-9 Hill (19-19)
Uncrowned Staff
Prochazka x Hill entertaining as heck, as expected.
Prochazka dropped Hill briefly but Hill rebounded.
Prochazka starts with some oblique kick distance finders. Hard leg kick from Hill. Big left hand lands from Prochazka. Prochazka keeps teasing knees. Hill lands some rights then a knee of his own. Left hand for Prochazka lands. Inside leg kick from Prochazka. Prochazka tries to punch his way into the pocket while Hill glides away. Hard straight right for Prochazka followed by a big left plants Hill! Hill stands and fires back. Another big left for Prochazka lands then a knee to the body. Big left hand from Hill. Prochazka throws a head kick that whiffs and lands a light back fist. Overhand right connects for Hill! Prochazka is bulldozing his way forward. Prochazka jabs then stabs to the body with a front kick. Hill gets cracked with a heavy left straight right at the bell. It was a chaotic round one, as expected.
Well, talk about some fun heavyweight graps! Almeida sweeps Spivac off late, and says, "I think there's been enough of that," cracking Spivac to take things back to the ground and pummel out a TKO win. Nicely done.
RESULT: Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac by TKO (punches) at 4:53 of R1
Almeida hurts Spivac standing, takes him down and gets the TKO finish. He then proceeds to thank the Las Vegas crowd in his post-fight interview and is showered with boos. "He just got hit a lot," Rogan chimes in.
Spivac finds a nice jab after each throwing out some feeler shots. A brief exchange ties the two up, and Spivac hits a Whizzer trip takedown. Spivac works in guard. Almeida ties up the arms and slides in a butterfly. Massive elbows land for Spivac! Almeida looked dazed as more heavy shots followed. Spivac tries to maneuver his position and gets reversed, giving Almeida top control from half guard. Almeida gets to mount and starts landing punches. Spivac turns to give up his back. Almeida grabs wrist control, preventing the full escape and maintaining back control. Spivac patiently waits for an opening and reverses to get back in guard on top. Almeida hits a butterfly sweep to stand them up and bursts with massive punches to hurt Spivac. Big takedown right into mount for Almeida! Spivac is hurt, trying to defend. Almeida gets the back and flattens out Spivac, landing punches and finding the stoppage! Wild one-round affair and a big win for Almeida.
Uncrowned Staff
Starting now
Uncrowned Staff
Breaking news
Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen are the coaches for the 33rd season of The Ultimate Fighter, per the broadcast.
As promised, de Ridder scored a single-leg takedown immediately. Holland catches a near triangle and starts attacking from bottom. De Ridder takes his place on top in guard, nullifying the strikes better. Holland teases a leg lock before landing an up-kick and starting his vintage mid-fight trash talk. Nice elbow lands for de Ridder. Holland stays active with punches from bottom in guard. We have some blood on Holland from one of those elbows. De Ridder starts throwing some slow punches as Holland attempts to roll out, giving up his back as he stands. De Ridder applies the body triangle and seeks the rear-naked choke. Holland taps! Easy work for the former two-division ONE Championship titleholder.
That was a perfect veteran vs. hot prospect matchup, and despite all the hype behind a very talented Talbott, the odds were absurd on that fight. Regardless of that as well, I sure didn't expect Barcelos to have his way as much as he did. Wild stuff.
Talbott paws with his jab, backing Barcelos to the cage. Barcelos ties up for another possible trip takedown. Talbott counters his weight and scores one of his own. Barcelos now works from full guard on bottom. Barcelos throws up an omoplata but grabs the fence in the process. Herb Dean stops the action and takes the position away. Talbott oddly elects to go back to the ground but they quickly stand. Barcelos starts unloading as they exchange bombs and flying knees! The crowd is going insane! A brief scramble ensues. They trade jabs. Big right-hand lands for Barcelos. Spinning wheel kick partially lands for Talbott! Talbott lands a jab before Barcelos sneaks in an underhook and lands another takedown, putting his opponent to the cage. Talbott tries to get back up, allowing Barcelos to take the back. Barcelos threatens another arm triangle choke. Barcelos gives it up and moves toward the back. Talbott gets flattened out and starts eating nasty punches and elbows. Talbott gets pummeled before the fight ends. Wild stuff there.
10-9 Barcelos (30-26 Barcelos)
Drake Riggs
Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos - Round 2
Talbott presses to start the first round and lands a nice right hand followed by a low kick. Straight right lands for Talbott. Barcelos utilizes Talbott's forward aggression against him, scoring another takedown to land in half guard. Barcelos looks for ground and pound, transitioning to butterfly guard but getting kicked off by Talbott. They stand. Talbott keeps applying the pressure. Barcelos hits a gorgeous trip when tying up with the prospect. Barcelos finds the full mount, getting back to what he did in round one. Talbott just bursts up and cracks Barcelos when Barcelos goes for a random spinning back fist. Talbott pushes forward. Nice jab from Talbott. Big right hand from Barcelos. More punches get through for Barcelos but Talbott fires back, pressing the pace. Nice body kick from Talbott before a single-leg takedown from Barcelos. He works to half guard. Barcelos transitions to side control, landing short punches before the round ends.
An early leg kick from Talbott gets caught, and Barcelos pursues the takedown against the cage. Talbott teases a possible choke but gets dropped to his butt and uses the cage to get back up with Barcelos holding a body lock from behind. Barcelos circles Talbott and brings him back down, trapping the arm for wrist control. Barcelos wraps the arm around the neck and flattens Talbott out! Talbott survives but he's getting punched now. Talbott turns to his side, twisted awkwardly before Barcelos goes back for the neck. Barcelos wiggles his way to escape and get in the mount. Barcelos' veteran experience is really shining through, landing punches and locking on an arm triangle choke. Talbott stays calm and defends. Barcelos is just cutting through these positions with ease. He works from half guard and back to mount, landing short punches. Big elbow lands for Barcelos. Talbott rolls and gives up his back again, and that's where the round ends. Dominance in the first for the Brazilian.
Reese looks for a big knee that just misses. Bekoev catches a leg to get the takedown and works from the top. Bekoev gets pushed briefly from the butterfly guard but gets back in close to land short shots. Reese starts landing some nice shots from the bottom, but Bekoev starts to drop absolute bombs! Reese is hurt, and he's out! Wow. Nasty ground and pound gets the early finish.
