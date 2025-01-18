UFC 311 live results: Makhachev vs. Moicano updates, fight card, start time and highlights

Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano and Merab Dvalishvil vs. Umar Nurmagomedov headline UFC 311 on Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. (Photos: Getty Images via UFC. Design: Joseph Raines, Yahoo Sports.)

Uncrowned has UFC 311 results, live round-by-round updates, start time, and highlights for the Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano fight card on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Following a flurry of last-second card switches, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev attempts to make a record-setting fourth defense of his belt against late fill-in Renato Moicano in the night's main event.

Makhachev (26-1) is Uncrowned's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. The 33-year-old champion was initially set to face Arman Tsarukyan in a title rematch, however Tsarukyan abruptly withdrew from the contest due to a back injury on Friday morning, paving the way for Moicano to step in on a day's notice.

Makhachev is currently tied for the most consecutive defenses of the lightweight title (3) in UFC history; with a win on Saturday, he will set a new benchmark for championship excellence in the UFC's 155-pound division.

As for Moicano (20-5-1), "Money" suddenly enters the biggest fight of his professional life. The 35-year-old veteran has won four consecutive bouts, highlighted by a trio of victories in 2024 over Drew Dober, Jalin Turner and Benoit Saint Denis. Moicano was initially slated to face Beneil Dariush in a battle of lightweight contenders on UFC 311's pay-per-view card, but opportunity knocked and he answered.

In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) attempts his first title defense against undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0), the cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and brother of PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili is extremely upset at what he perceives to be an undeserved title shot for Nurmagomedov. He also enters UFC 311 as a sizable underdog despite owning the longest win streak in UFC bantamweight division history (10).

The UFC 311 start time for the preliminary card is at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card begins live at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Follow along with Uncrowned's live UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano results and live blog below. Uncrowned will have full round-by-round play-by-play starting with the 8 p.m. ET prelims.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ pay-per-view)

UFC lightweight title: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano

UFC bantamweight title: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Light heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPNews/ESPN+/Disney+)

Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev

Light heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreria

Early Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ESPN+/Disney+)

Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez

Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

Bantamweight: Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter