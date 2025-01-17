UFC 311 full pre-fight press conference faceoffs: Two title fights, Hill vs. Prochazka, more

LOS ANGELES – The stars of UFC 311 came face-to-face for the first time during fight week Thursday following the pre-fight press conference.

With fight week festivities ramping into high gear, fighters took the stage to answer questions from the media, then faced off for the first time ahead of the event which takes place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPNews/Disney+, ESPN+).

In addition to the Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov title fights, other matchups of Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka, Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano and Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder also were in attendance and participated in staredowns.

Watch the video above to see the full press conference faceoffs ahead of UFC 311.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 311.

