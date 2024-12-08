UFC 310 results: Bryce Mitchell flattens Kron Gracie with huge elbow strike

.

Last year, Bryce Mitchell was on the receiving end of a devastating knockout. In his first fight since, this time, he was the one delivering the highlight moment.

In a featherweight contest against Kron Gracie at UFC 310, Mitchell (17-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) landed a pair of brutal elbows to score a knockout stoppage at 0:37 of Round 3. The bout was the second fight on the main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The grapplers engaged in a couple of opening striking exchanges, unsurprisingly leading to the fight going to the ground. Mitchell took control on top in full guard where he landed a few short punches and elbows while Gracie (5-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) tried his best to keep him locked down close.

Boo birds chirped as the position didn't change for the remainder of the round.

Mitchell landed a few clean strikes to start Round 2, but the fight returned to the mat when Gracie pulled guard. After a few moments on the ground, Mitchell stood up, waving Gracie to return to his feet. Gracie quickly pulled guard again, putting Mitchell in danger with armbar and triangle attempts.

Gracie secured a clean armbar in the closing seconds, but Mitchell escaped and unloaded ground and pound until the horn.

In the final round, Gracie pulled guard early, but this time, Mitchell closed the show by landing hellacious elbows to score the knockout.

x.com

Mitchell, 30, bounces back from a scary knockout to Josh Emmett at UFC 296. "Thug Nasty" imposed his own concussion protocol to recover, and it appears his time away from the cage served him well.

Gracie, 36, has now lost three in a row. His lone UFC victory came against Alex Caceres in February 2019, but has since lost to Cub Swanson, Charles Jourdain, and now Mitchell.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 310 results include:

Bryce Mitchell def. Kron Gracie via knockout (elbows) – Round 3, 0:39

Dooho Choi def. Nate Landwehr via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 3:21

Dominick Reyes def. Anthony Smith via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:46

Vicente Luque def. Themba Gorimbo via technical submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 0:52

Movsar Evloev def. Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bryan Battle def. Randy Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Eryk Anders def. Chris Weidman via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:51

Joshua Van def. Cody Durden via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Michael Chiesa def. Max Griffin via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 1:56

Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 3:41

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Lukasz Brzeski via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:51

