UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun

UFC 310 goes down Saturday night with a flyweight championship showdown atop the bill, and before the fights get underway, Farah Hannoun will host a live-streamed preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the headliner, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA, 12-3 UFC) takes on Kai Asakura (21-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), who will make his promotional debut in a title fight – a rarity. The co-main event is a fight between unbeaten welterweights Ian Machado Garry (18-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) and Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC).

UFC 310 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+ and ESPN2.

Below is the full UFC 310 lineup:

UFC 310 main card (pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – for flyweight title

  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

  • Kron Gracie vs. Bryce Mitchell

  • Dooho Choi vs. Nate Landwehr

UFC 310 preliminary card (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith

  • Themba Gorimbo vs. Vicente Luque

  • Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

  • Bryan Battle vs. Randy Brown

UFC 310 early preliminary card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Eryk Anders vs. Chris Weidman

  • Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van

  • Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin

  • Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper

  • Lukasz Brzeski vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 310.

