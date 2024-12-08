UFC 310 live updates, results, round-by-round analysis and highlights for every fight

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry take center stage Saturday at UFC 310. (Photos: Getty Images/Zuffa LLC. Design: Bruno Rouby, Yahoo Sports.)

Uncrowned has UFC 310 results, live round-by-round updates, start time and highlights for the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura fight card on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC flyweight champion Pantoja seeks the third consecutive defense of his belt when he takes on former RIZIN titleholder and UFC newcomer Kai Asakura in the night's main event.

In the much-anticipated co-main event, undefeated welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry collide in a short-notice five-round battle to determine the first challenger for Belal Muhammad's UFC welterweight title.

Pantoja, 34, has won six consecutive UFC bouts, including a split decision over Brandon Moreno to capture the belt as well as back-to-back title defenses over Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg.

Asakura, 31, makes his UFC debut after notching his second RIZIN bantamweight title reign with a highlight-reel knockout of Juan Archuleta in December 2023. A genuine superstar in his native Japan, Asakura seeks to become the first Japanese UFC champion in the 31-year history of the promotion.

Rakhmonov, 30, and Garry, 27, are former training partners who own a combined 33-0 professional MMA record. Garry stepped in as a short-notice fill-in after UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was forced out of UFC 310's original main event in October due to a bone infection.

The UFC 310 start time for the preliminary card is at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card begins live at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Follow along with Uncrowned's live UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura results and live blog below.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

UFC flyweight title: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2/FX)

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Welterweight: Bryan Battle def. Randy Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Early Prelims

195-pound catchweight: Eryk Anders def. Chris Weidman via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 2 | Watch KO

Flyweight: Joshua Van def. Cody Durden via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa def. Max Griffin via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:56 of Round 3 | Watch finish

Lightweight: Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (armbar) at 3:41 of Round 1 | Watch finish

Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Lukasz Brzeski via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 1 | Watch KO