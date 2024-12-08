UFC 310 live updates, results, round-by-round analysis and highlights for every fight

Uncrowned has UFC 310 results, live round-by-round updates, start time and highlights for the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura fight card on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC flyweight champion Pantoja seeks the third consecutive defense of his belt when he takes on former RIZIN titleholder and UFC newcomer Kai Asakura in the night's main event.
In the much-anticipated co-main event, undefeated welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry collide in a short-notice five-round battle to determine the first challenger for Belal Muhammad's UFC welterweight title.
Pantoja, 34, has won six consecutive UFC bouts, including a split decision over Brandon Moreno to capture the belt as well as back-to-back title defenses over Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg.
Official result: Bryan Battle def. Randy Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Drake Riggs
Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle - Round 3
Battle starts swinging immediately. Big knee gets through to the body for Brown. Wild swings from Brown. Uppercut lands on the retreat from Brown before a Battle takedown attempt. A brief elevation from a body lock moves their position and leads to a brief Brown takedown. Nice "Travis Brown elbows" land for Brown amid the takedown attempts from Battle. The fans are getting restless as the boo-birds sing. They disengage and Brown lands big with some more wild haymakers. Battle ties him up to land some more knees and push the action back to the cage. The boos return. Brown teases a guillotine choke but it's more defensive than anything. He lets go and finds a knee to the body before eating a healthy serving of uppercuts. The horn sounds to end the fight.
10-9 Brown (30-27 Brown.)
Drake Riggs
Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle - Round 2
Early little swarm from Battle opens the round as they enter into a clinch exchange on the fence once more. Brown lands an elbow over the top then receives a knee to the gut for his troubles. They break and Brown lands a long left straight before they re-engage. Uppercut gets through for Brown with some hooks returned by Battle. Back in the clinch they go. Battle peppers the body and they separate. Brown hits another elbow and rips wildly to the body. Battle backs him up to control against the cage. A couple more knees get through for Battle. Closer and better round for Battle but still not enough.
10-9 Brown (20-18 Brown.)
Drake Riggs
Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle - Round 1
Let's keep this train rolling, folks! It's filling up here in the T-Mobile Arena as we near the main card.
Battle gauges the distance early with a pair of front kicks while Brown tries to punch his way into the pocket. Nice body jabs from Brown connects. Strong hooks land to the body for Brown as he goes upstairs. Battle lands a big overhand right before shooting for a takedown against the cage. Brown stuffs it and delivers some heavy shots in return. Those hooks to the body are nasty. Brown nearly turned Battle into a Pez-dispenser with a wicked missed uppercut. Battle engages in the clinch, getting underhooks against the cage before he's hip-tossed to the mat. Brown allows him up and they re-engage in a clinch tussle. Body lock takedown lands for Brown and the round ends.
Lightweight: Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (armbar) at 3:41 of Round 1.
Uncrowned Staff
Wow!
Chase Hooper submits Clay Guida! Super slick armbar from the 25-year-old to secure the win over the living legend. That's four straight wins for "The Dream" now. We're watching this young man grow up in from of our eyes.
Uncrowned Staff
Official result
Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Lukasz Brzeski via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 1