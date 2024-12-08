Advertisement
UFC 310 live updates, results, round-by-round analysis and highlights for every fight

shaheen al-shatti
Uncrowned
UFC 310
Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry take center stage Saturday at UFC 310. (Photos: Getty Images/Zuffa LLC. Design: Bruno Rouby, Yahoo Sports.)

Uncrowned has UFC 310 results, live round-by-round updates, start time and highlights for the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura fight card on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC flyweight champion Pantoja seeks the third consecutive defense of his belt when he takes on former RIZIN titleholder and UFC newcomer Kai Asakura in the night's main event.

In the much-anticipated co-main event, undefeated welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry collide in a short-notice five-round battle to determine the first challenger for Belal Muhammad's UFC welterweight title.

Pantoja, 34, has won six consecutive UFC bouts, including a split decision over Brandon Moreno to capture the belt as well as back-to-back title defenses over Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg.

Asakura, 31, makes his UFC debut after notching his second RIZIN bantamweight title reign with a highlight-reel knockout of Juan Archuleta in December 2023. A genuine superstar in his native Japan, Asakura seeks to become the first Japanese UFC champion in the 31-year history of the promotion.

Rakhmonov, 30, and Garry, 27, are former training partners who own a combined 33-0 professional MMA record. Garry stepped in as a short-notice fill-in after UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was forced out of UFC 310's original main event in October due to a bone infection.

The UFC 310 start time for the preliminary card is at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card begins live at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Follow along with Uncrowned's live UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura results and live blog below.

UFC flyweight title: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Welterweight: Bryan Battle def. Randy Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

195-pound catchweight: Eryk Anders def. Chris Weidman via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 2 | Watch KO

Flyweight: Joshua Van def. Cody Durden via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa def. Max Griffin via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:56 of Round 3 | Watch finish

Lightweight: Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (armbar) at 3:41 of Round 1 | Watch finish

Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Lukasz Brzeski via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 1 | Watch KO

Live30 updates

  • Disagreement

  • Drake Riggs

    Official result: Bryan Battle def. Randy Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Drake Riggs

    Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle - Round 3

    Battle starts swinging immediately. Big knee gets through to the body for Brown. Wild swings from Brown. Uppercut lands on the retreat from Brown before a Battle takedown attempt. A brief elevation from a body lock moves their position and leads to a brief Brown takedown. Nice "Travis Brown elbows" land for Brown amid the takedown attempts from Battle. The fans are getting restless as the boo-birds sing. They disengage and Brown lands big with some more wild haymakers. Battle ties him up to land some more knees and push the action back to the cage. The boos return. Brown teases a guillotine choke but it's more defensive than anything. He lets go and finds a knee to the body before eating a healthy serving of uppercuts. The horn sounds to end the fight.

    10-9 Brown (30-27 Brown.)

  • Drake Riggs

    Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle - Round 2

    Early little swarm from Battle opens the round as they enter into a clinch exchange on the fence once more. Brown lands an elbow over the top then receives a knee to the gut for his troubles. They break and Brown lands a long left straight before they re-engage. Uppercut gets through for Brown with some hooks returned by Battle. Back in the clinch they go. Battle peppers the body and they separate. Brown hits another elbow and rips wildly to the body. Battle backs him up to control against the cage. A couple more knees get through for Battle. Closer and better round for Battle but still not enough.

    10-9 Brown (20-18 Brown.)

  • Drake Riggs

    Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle - Round 1

    Let's keep this train rolling, folks! It's filling up here in the T-Mobile Arena as we near the main card.

    Battle gauges the distance early with a pair of front kicks while Brown tries to punch his way into the pocket. Nice body jabs from Brown connects. Strong hooks land to the body for Brown as he goes upstairs. Battle lands a big overhand right before shooting for a takedown against the cage. Brown stuffs it and delivers some heavy shots in return. Those hooks to the body are nasty. Brown nearly turned Battle into a Pez-dispenser with a wicked missed uppercut. Battle engages in the clinch, getting underhooks against the cage before he's hip-tossed to the mat. Brown allows him up and they re-engage in a clinch tussle. Body lock takedown lands for Brown and the round ends.

    10-9 Brown

  • Predictions

    Prelims move now to ESPN2. Some quick predictions from Uncrowned's Drake Riggs:

    • Dominick Reyes (-350) def. Anthony Smith (+260)

    • Vicente Luque (+125) def. Themba Gorimbo (-150)

    • Movsar Evloev (-250) def. Aljamain Sterling (+200)

    • Randy Brown (+185) def. Bryan Battle (-225)

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Highlights

  • Uncrowned Staff
  • Uncrowned Staff

    Official result

    195-pound catchweight: Eryk Anders def. Chris Weidman via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 2.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Eryk Anders stops Chris Weidman!

    Woooow! Eryk Anders storms back in Round 2 and overwhelms Chris Weidman with ground-and-pound for the TKO stoppage. Really high-level stuff from Anders.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Chris Weidman with a big left hand knockdown midway through Round 1! He spends the rest of the round working from top control. Solid start for the former champ.

  • Uncrowned Staff
  • Uncrowned Staff

    Chris Weidman swerve!

    The former UFC middleweight champion switches things up for his walkout tonight, walking out to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless The U.S.A." rather than his usual Tom Petty.

  • Uncrowned Staff
  • Uncrowned Staff

    History

    Sheesh, Joshua Van looks tremendous tonight. He lands the second-most significant strikes (173) in a UFC flyweight fight EVER. That's two straight wins now for Myanmar's own.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Official result

    Flyweight: Joshua Van def. Cody Durden via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Highlights

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Official result

    Welterweight: Michael Chiesa def. Max Griffin via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:56 of Round 3.

  • Uncrowned Staff
  • Uncrowned Staff

    Y'all must've forgot!

    Michael Chiesa ain't done yet! Stellar performance for the welterweight veteran. He becomes the first man to submit Max Griffin and he looked sensational. Third-round rear-naked choke.

  • Uncrowned Staff
  • Uncrowned Staff

    Breaking news: UFC Seattle in 2025

    UFC announces a Fight Night event heading to Seattle on Feb. 22 at Climate Pledge Arena.

    It'll be the promotion's first visit to Seattle since Benson Henderson and Nate Diaz battled for the lightweight title at a UFC on FOX event in 2013.

  • Uncrowned Staff
  • Uncrowned Staff

    Official result

    Lightweight: Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (armbar) at 3:41 of Round 1.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Wow!

    Chase Hooper submits Clay Guida! Super slick armbar from the 25-year-old to secure the win over the living legend. That's four straight wins for "The Dream" now. We're watching this young man grow up in from of our eyes.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Official result

    Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Lukasz Brzeski via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 1

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Kennedy Nzechukwu KO

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Well that was quick

    Kennedy Nzechukwu just demolished Lukasz Brzeski in the first round! Good lord. Now that's how you open a card. Nzechukwu is now 2-0 with two knockouts since returning to heavyweight

  • Uncrowned Staff

    UFC 310 required reading

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Let's go!!!

    The final UFC pay-per-view of 2024 is upon us!

    It may not be the sexiest headliner, but this is a damn good card top to bottom. Lots to like here. First fight of the night kicks off at the top of the hour.

    Keep it locked to Uncrowned all night for all your UFC 310 coverage needs.

    Live play-by-play kicks off for the 8 p.m. ET preliminary card.