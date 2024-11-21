UFC 309 medical suspensions: Stipe Miocic out for 60 days, several others up to three months
Every fighter who competed this past Saturday at UFC 309 has been given a medical suspension following their bouts.
Jhonata Diniz, Mickey Gall and Bassil Hafez were knocked out in their fights and were among four fighters who received 90-day suspensions, which was the longest period issued. The fourth fighter who received 90 days was James Llontop, who went the distance with Mauricio Ruffy, but was on the receiving end of multiple damaging strikes over three rounds.
The event, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, was headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic. Although he announced his retirement following the main event, Miocic was given a 60-day suspension for his TKO loss to Jones.
Wednesday, MMA Junkie acquired a full list of medical suspensions from the New York State Department of State, which oversaw the event. Check out the full list below. The suspensions ranged from a 7-day mandatory rest period to 90 days. Any fighter given 30-90 days may return sooner if cleared by a doctor (unless noted otherwise).
Eduarda Moura def. Veronica Hardy
Eduarda Moura: 7 days mandatory rest Veronica Hardy: 7 days mandatory rest
Oban Elliott def. Bassil Hafez
Oban Elliott: 30-day suspension Bassil Hafez: 90-day suspension with neurology clearance
Ramiz Brahimaj def. Mickey Gall
Ramiz Brahimaj: 7 days mandatory rest Mickey Gall: 90-day suspension with neurology clearance
Marcin Tybura def. Jhonata Diniz
Marcin Tybura: 7 days mandatory rest Jhonata Diniz: 90-day suspension
David Onama def. Roberto Romero
David Onama: 30-day suspension Roberto Romero: 30-day suspension
Jim Miller def. Damon Jackson
Marcus McGhee def. Jonathan Martinez
Marcus McGhee: 30-day suspension Jonathan Martinez: 7 days mandatory rest
Mauricio Ruffy def. James Llontop
Mauricio Ruffy: 30-day suspension James Llontop: 90-day suspension
Viviane Araujo def. Karine Silva
Viviane Araujo: 30-day suspension Karine Silva: 30-day suspension
Bo Nickal def. Paul Craig
Bo Nickal: 7 days mandatory rest Paul Craig: 30-day suspension
Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler
Charles Oliveira: 30-day suspension Michael Chandler: 30-day suspension
Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones: 7 days mandatory rest Stipe Miocic: 60-day suspension For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 309.
