UFC 309 full fight card announced for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic event
With UFC 308 in the books, the promotion's attention turns to its yearly New York pay-per-view.
UFC 309 takes place Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden and is headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic.
During the UFC 308 broadcast Saturday, the promotion officially announced the full 13-fight lineup with five main card fights and eight prelims. The main card takes place on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
In the co-main event, lightweight stars Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira throw down in a five-round bout. The main card rounds out with Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva, Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal, and Eryk Anders vs. Chris Weidman.
The featured prelim is currently half-unknown with Mauricio Ruffy in need of a replacement for the withdrawn Charlie Campbell.
Other notable prelims include Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov, Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee, and Damon Jackson vs. Jim Miller.
Check out the full UFC 309 lineup below:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champion Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – for heavyweight title
Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira – five-round bout
Viviane Aruajo vs. Karine Silva
Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal
Eryk Anders vs. Chris Weidman
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)
Mauricio Ruffy vs. TBA
Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
Damon Jackson vs. Jim Miller
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD
Lucas Almeida vs. David Onama
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Mickey Gall
Oban Elliott vs. Bassil Hafez
Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
