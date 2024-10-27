UFC 309 full fight card announced for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Jon Jones of the United States looks on prior to his UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout against Thiago Santos of Brazil at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones defeated Santos by decision. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With UFC 308 in the books, the promotion's attention turns to its yearly New York pay-per-view.

UFC 309 takes place Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden and is headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic.

During the UFC 308 broadcast Saturday, the promotion officially announced the full 13-fight lineup with five main card fights and eight prelims. The main card takes place on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

In the co-main event, lightweight stars Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira throw down in a five-round bout. The main card rounds out with Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva, Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal, and Eryk Anders vs. Chris Weidman.

The featured prelim is currently half-unknown with Mauricio Ruffy in need of a replacement for the withdrawn Charlie Campbell.

Other notable prelims include Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov, Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee, and Damon Jackson vs. Jim Miller.

Check out the full UFC 309 lineup below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champion Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – for heavyweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira – five-round bout

Viviane Aruajo vs. Karine Silva

Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal

Eryk Anders vs. Chris Weidman

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)

Mauricio Ruffy vs. TBA

Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee

Damon Jackson vs. Jim Miller

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Lucas Almeida vs. David Onama

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Mickey Gall

Oban Elliott vs. Bassil Hafez

Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura

