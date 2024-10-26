UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway headlines UFC 308 on Oct. 26 in Abu Dhabi. (Design: Hassan Ahmad, Yahoo Sports. Photos: Getty Images via Zuffa LLC)

Get live UFC 308 results for the Topuria vs. Holloway fight card Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Max Holloway collide with the 145-pound title on the line in the five-round main event.

Topuria and Holloway are set to meet in one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Topuria seeks the first defense of his UFC featherweight belt after seizing it off Alexander Volkanovski with a stunning second-round knockout, while Holloway returns fresh from turning in the likely 2024 Knockout of the Year with his buzzer-beating brilliance against Justin Gaethje to win the honorary BMF title.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on top contender Khamzat Chimaev with a potential shot at the 185-pound title on the line.

Catch UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway live results below, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 2 p.m. ET)

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary card (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal