UFC 308 post-event facts: Ilia Topuria brings Max Holloway's record run without being KO'd to screeching halt

The UFC's second numbered event of October went down Saturday with UFC 308 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) retained his belt in the main event, and did it the way he said he was going to when he scored a third-round knockout of Max Holloway (26-8 MMA, 22-8 UFC) for the first defense of his 145-pound strap.

Topuria closed a show which saw every betting favorite hold serve, and for more on the numbers, check below for MMA Junkie's post-event facts from UFC 308.

Event stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $252,000.

Topuria, Khamzat Chimaev, Shara Magomedov, Mateusz Rebecki and Myktybek Orolbai earned $50,000 UFC 308 fight-night bonuses.

Debuting fighters went 0-2 on the card.

UFC 308 did not have an announced attendance or live gate figure.

Betting favorites went 12-1 on the card.

Betting favorites improved to 26-10 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 13-bout card was 2:30:02.

Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway

Topuria's six-fight UFC winning streak at featherweight is tied for the longest active streak in the division.Topuria has earned 14 of his 16 career victories by stoppage.

Holloway suffered the first knockout loss of his career.

Holloway's record-setting run of 29 consecutive UFC fights without a knockdown came to an end.

Holloway has absorbed 2,298 significant strikes in UFC competition, the most in company history.

Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker

Chimaev (14-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) improved to 4-0 in UFC middleweight competition.

Chimaev has earned 12 of his 14 career victories by stoppage. That includes six of his eight UFC wins.

Chimaev has landed at least one takedown in seven of his eight UFC appearances.

Chimaev has been awarded a fight-night bonus in six of his eight UFC appearances.

Robert Whittaker (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) fell to 14-4 since he moved up to the UFC middleweight division in November 2014.

Whittaker suffered his first submission loss since Oct. 30, 2011 – a span of 4,745 days and 26 fights.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakic

Magomed Ankalaev's (20-1-1 MMA, 11-1-1 UFC) 13-fight UFC unbeaten streak at light heavyweight is the longest active streak in the division.

Ankalaev’s 13-fight UFC unbeaten streak at light heavyweight is the second-longest in divisional history behind Jon Jones (18).

Aleksandar Rakic's (14-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn't earned a victory since April 2021.

Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige

Lerone Murphy's (15-0-1 MMA, 7-0-1 UFC) eight-fight UFC unbeaten streak at featherweight is the longest active streak in the division.

Dan Ige (18-9 MMA, 10-8 UFC) has suffered all nine of his career losses by decision.

Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan

Magomedov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) has earned 12 of his 15 career victories by stoppage.

Magomedov earned the 11th knockout in UFC history stemming from a spinning back fist.

Armen Petrosyan (9-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) has suffered three of his four career losses by stoppage.

Ibo Aslan def. Rafael Cerqueira

Ibo Aslan (14-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned all 14 of his career victories by knockout. He's finished 12 of those wins in Round 1.

Rafael Cerqueira (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) had his 11-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of his career.

Geoff Neal def. Rafael dos Anjos

Geoff Neal (15-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) has earned 12 of his 15 career victories by stoppage. That includes six of his eight UFC wins.

Rafael dos Anjos (33-17 MMA, 21-15 UFC) fell to 1-2 since he returned to the UFC welterweight division in December 2022.

Dos Anjos total fight time of 8:43:19 in UFC competition is the most in company history.

Mateusz Rebecki def. Myktybek Orolbai

Rebecki (20-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) has earned two of his four UFC victories by decision.

Orolbai (13-2-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Abus Magomedov def. Brunno Ferreira

Brunno Ferreira (12-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by submission.

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Chris Barnett

Kennedy Nzechukwu (13-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) was successful in his heavyweight debut.

Nzechukwu has earned nine of his 10 career stoppage victories by knockout.

Chris Barnett (23-9 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has earned two of his three UFC victories by knockout.

Farid Basharat def. Victor Hugo

Farid Basharat (13-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) has earned three of his four UFC victories by decision.

Ismail Naurdiev def. Bruno Silva

Ismail Naurdiev (24-7 MMA, 3-2 UFC) was successful in his return to the UFC for a second stint. He earned his first octagon victory since September 2019.

Naurdiev has earned all three of his UFC victories by decision.

Bruno Silva's (23-12 MMA, 4-6 UFC) four-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn't earned a victory since April 2023.

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Carlos Leal

Rinat Fakhretdinov (23-1-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC) extended his unbeaten streak to 23 fights. He hasn't suffered a defeat since June 2013.

Fakhretdinov's 23-fight unbeaten streak in MMA competition is longest among active UFC fighters.

Fakhretdinov has earned four of his five UFC victories by decision.

Carlos Leal (21-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered five of his six career losses by decision.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 308.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on X @MJCflipdascript.

