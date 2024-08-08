UFC 307 officially announced for Salt Lake City

Delta Center

The UFC is headed back to Salt Lake City once again.

Though the location and date had been reported as targeted for weeks, the promotion officially announced Thursday that UFC 307 will take place Oct. 5 at Delta Center, with ticket presales to begin Aug. 22.

The event marks the third year in a row the UFC has held a pay-per-view event in Salt Lake City. The events have been part of a site partnership between the UFC, the Utah Sports Commission, and Smith Entertainment Group (headed by Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club owner Ryan Smith).

While the promotion has yet to make any fights official, several bouts involving notable names are slated for the event, including Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling, Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista, Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira, and Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland. A women's bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Peña is also expected for the event, though nothing has been made official.

The current UFC 307 lineup includes:

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira

Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Marina Rodriguez

Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

