.

Salt Lake City has a UFC women's bantamweight title fight on the billing.

Champion [autotag]Raquel Pennington[/autotag] will face former titleholder [autotag]Julianna Peña[/autotag] at UFC 307, an Oct. 5 pay-per-view event at Delta Center, the promotion announced Friday.

Pennington will attempt to successfully defend the championship for the first time since she claimed it by unanimous decision against Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297 in January. The title was vacant at the time following the retirement of Amanda Nunes.

The 35-year-old champion rides a five-fight winning streak into the matchup. She will share the card with her wife, Tecia Pennington (nee Torres), who fights Carla Esparza earlier in the event.

Peña sat atop the division's throne from December 2021 to July 2022. She defeated Nunes by submission in an all-time upset, but then lost a rematch against "The Lioness" by unanimous decision seven months later.

The two fighters know each other fairly well, having each spent time as members of "The Ultimate Fighter 18," which Peña won.

With the addition, the UFC 307 lineup includes:

Champ Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. – for light heavyweight title

Champ Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña – for women's bantamweight title

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira

Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

Kevin Buckley vs. Stephen Thompson

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Marina Rodriguez

Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 307.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 307 adds Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña title fight as Salt Lake City co-main event