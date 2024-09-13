UFC 306's Manuel Torres sees FOTN potential vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: 'Sparks will fly, there's no way around it'

Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan, UFC Fight Night 237

Make sure to circle Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes on the UFC 306 card, as many believe it could be Fight of the Night. It's not only the fans and pundits who have been voicing the potential war between the two. "El Loco" Torres is also a believer.

Torres (15-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Bahamondes (15-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) are set to lock horns this Saturday on the preliminary card of Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas. It's a bout between two very distinct, but very exciting strikers. The Mexican lightweight sees his fight with Bahamondes as a potential Fight of the Night bout, and is confident the two will throw down big time in the octagon.

"I do believe it can be Fight of the Night," Torres told MMA Junkie in Spanish. "It can be something very special. Sparks will fly, there's no way around it because our styles clash, and like you said, he's a very good striker as well.

"I've been watching him, and I did have in mind that one day I was going to fight him. So yeah, I'm very happy, and I'm eager to fight Ignacio."

Between the two rising lightweights, there are several highlight-reel knockouts. Torres is a fan of Bahamondes and part of him has a bit of nerves going into the fight.

"Igancio is doing well, and he's on the rise," Torres said. "He has good knockouts and good kicks, so I like that. That gets me a little anxious to test myself against his style. I'm very eager to fight him. Honestly, I feel the same against whoever they put me against, if it were against a Brazilian, Chilean, or Mexican. It's the same for me. I'm going out there to get what's mine."

Torres is undefeated in the UFC and has three first-round finishes in his three UFC bouts. He's unsure a win on Saturday will get him in the rankings, but he's confident he's well on his way to soon have a spot among the best.

"I don't see myself very far away from the rankings," Torres said. "I think in 2025, I will be in the top 15."

More UFC!

Ronaldo Rodriguez aims to steal the show at UFC 306

How Daniel Cormier thinks Sphere will benefit Sean O'Malley against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

Ray Longo defends Merab Dvalishvili from Dana White's criticism: 'He's far from a dummy'

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 306.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 306's Manuel Torres sees FOTN potential vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: 'Sparks will fly, there's no way around it'