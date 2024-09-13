UFC 306 video: Ronaldo Rodriguez, Ode Osbourne get in profane press conference exchange

.

You don't have to speak Spanish to know there was a lot of profanity involved in the minutes-long verbal exchange between Ronaldo Rodriguez and Ode Osbourne at the UFC 306 pre-fight press conference.

On a dais filled with all 20 fighters scheduled to compete on Saturday's Noche UFC card at Sphere, the two flyweights Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) and Osbourne (12-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC), who open the ESPN+ pay-per-view main card following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+ were the pair who had the most heat between them when the microphones went live.

UFC translator extraordinaire Fabiano Buskei even somewhat struggled to keep up with Rodriguez's words in particular, because "Lazy Boy" got up from his seat and passionately screamed across the stage at Osbourne in a lengthy scene.

Osbourne obviously didn't understand everything that was being said, but could scene the intensity of his opponent, and repeatedly told Rodriguez to "bring that same energy" when they step into the octagon to open a monumental main card for the promotion.

Check out the video above to see the entire back-and-forth between Rodriguez and Osbourne from the UFC 306 pre-fight press conference.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 306.

