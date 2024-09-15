UFC 306 social media reactions: Diego Lopes' beatdown of Brian Ortega leads to calls for title shot

.

Diego Lopes secured the biggest name victory of his career on Saturday at UFC 306 against former title challenger Brian Ortega.

Lopes (25-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC) extended his octagon winning streak to five fights with a lopsided unanimous decision win over Ortega (16-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) in the featured bout at Sphere in Las Vegas, elevating his position closer toward championship in the featherweight division.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Lopes beating Ortega at UFC 306.

[ #UFC306 | @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC | @SphereVegas ] pic.twitter.com/s3BhjJO4OZ — UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024

Kevin Iole

Massive left hook by Lopes. Ortega in massive trouble — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 15, 2024

Sodiq Yusuff

Yall not gonna believe me but that dude hits hard — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 15, 2024

Henry Cejudo

The amount of power Diego has is impressive #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Alan Jouban

Lopes is doing that reset thing again where after combinations he touches his neck with his right hand. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

Damon Martin

Brian Ortega is the one moving to 155 but Diego Lopes looks like a welterweight in there tonight. He's huge for this division #UFC306 #NocheUFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 15, 2024

Nick Baldwin

10-9 Lopes. Great start for him. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) September 15, 2024

Henry Cejudo

10-8 Lopes but Ortega is still more than game #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Mookie Alexander

Round 2 is the fight. Can't imagine Lopes' gas tank holding up in Round 3. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) September 15, 2024

Luke Thomas

Ortega steps in so hard that Lopes just plants his feet and combos as he does. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) September 15, 2024

Alan Jouban

Lopes has figured out the timing with that overhand right left hook follow. #UFC306 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

Dan Tom

Lopes landed a body shot just over a minute in that Ortega didn’t look like he liked (shot shortly after) — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 15, 2024

Alan Jouban

That lump onBrian‘s leg is right on the front shin. Everything‘s gonna hurt moving forward. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

Ben Askren

Lopes looks great, he’s piecing Ortega up 👊👊 — Funky (@Benaskren) September 15, 2024

Aaron Bronsteter

20-18 Lopez after two — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 15, 2024

Chris Curtis

We all need to neck punch more...#UFC306 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 15, 2024

Miesha Tate

I wonder if/when Ortega is gonna switch his stance #ouch #UFCNoche — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) September 15, 2024

Kevin Iole

Great flurry by Lopes at end of fight. He landed a huge shot just after bell — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 15, 2024

Ben Askren

Ortega is tough as shit but Lopes was just too good and he hits really hard. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 15, 2024

Luke THomas

Statement win from Diego Lopes.



He's a legit title contender in this division. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) September 15, 2024

Aljamain Sterling

Lopez is a beast! Maybe our paths will cross one day #UFC306 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 15, 2024

Michael Bisping

30-26 for lopes. — michael (@bisping) September 15, 2024

Henry Cejudo

Diego putting the division on notice! He’s a problem for everyone #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Michael Chiesa

Lopes is knocking on the door of a title fight after that performance. He is must see TV. #UFC306 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 15, 2024

Dan Ige

Top 5! — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) September 15, 2024

Lopes really put on a dominant performance tonight. Ortega continues to prove he is tough as nails tho. #UFC306 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) September 15, 2024

Bryan Barberena

Lopes is an absolute stud and so fun to watch. Kids a star. Winning all rounds and still trying to get the finish in the final seconds. Never let off the gas. Stud! #UFC306 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) September 15, 2024

MMA Junkie

Diego Lopes batters Brian Ortega for a decision and his biggest win yet at #UFC306.



Who should he fight next? pic.twitter.com/9jVcbqim3k — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 15, 2024

Terrance McKinney

Lopez got them bombs in his hands — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 15, 2024

Islam Makhachev

number 13 becomes number 3

Congrats @Diegolopesmma — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 15, 2024

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 306 social media reactions: Diego Lopes' beatdown of Brian Ortega leads to calls for title shot