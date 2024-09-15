UFC 306 social media reactions: Diego Lopes' beatdown of Brian Ortega leads to calls for title shot
Diego Lopes secured the biggest name victory of his career on Saturday at UFC 306 against former title challenger Brian Ortega.
Lopes (25-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC) extended his octagon winning streak to five fights with a lopsided unanimous decision win over Ortega (16-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) in the featured bout at Sphere in Las Vegas, elevating his position closer toward championship in the featherweight division.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Lopes beating Ortega at UFC 306.
UFC
DIEGO LOPES JUST DROPPED BRIAN ORTEGA 😱
[ #UFC306 at @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC live RIGHT NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/0N8tHWW2VH
— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024
Kevin Iole
Massive left hook by Lopes. Ortega in massive trouble
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 15, 2024
Sodiq Yusuff
Yall not gonna believe me but that dude hits hard
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 15, 2024
Henry Cejudo
The amount of power Diego has is impressive #UFC306
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024
Alan Jouban
Lopes is doing that reset thing again where after combinations he touches his neck with his right hand.
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024
Damon Martin
Brian Ortega is the one moving to 155 but Diego Lopes looks like a welterweight in there tonight. He's huge for this division #UFC306 #NocheUFC
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 15, 2024
Nick Baldwin
10-9 Lopes. Great start for him.
— Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) September 15, 2024
Henry Cejudo
10-8 Lopes but Ortega is still more than game #UFC306
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024
Mookie Alexander
Round 2 is the fight. Can't imagine Lopes' gas tank holding up in Round 3.
— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) September 15, 2024
Luke Thomas
Ortega steps in so hard that Lopes just plants his feet and combos as he does.
— Luke Thomas🏋️♀️ (@lthomasnews) September 15, 2024
Alan Jouban
Lopes has figured out the timing with that overhand right left hook follow. #UFC306
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024
Dan Tom
Lopes landed a body shot just over a minute in that Ortega didn’t look like he liked (shot shortly after)
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 15, 2024
UFC
The boss taking it all in
[ #UFC306 | @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC ] pic.twitter.com/fPXIoTM8X3
— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024
Kenny Florian
Ortega’s shin is baaaaad. #ufc306
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) September 15, 2024
Alan Jouban
That lump onBrian‘s leg is right on the front shin. Everything‘s gonna hurt moving forward.
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024
Ben Askren
Lopes looks great, he’s piecing Ortega up 👊👊
— Funky (@Benaskren) September 15, 2024
Aaron Bronsteter
20-18 Lopez after two
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 15, 2024
Chris Curtis
We all need to neck punch more...#UFC306
— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 15, 2024
Miesha Tate
I wonder if/when Ortega is gonna switch his stance #ouch #UFCNoche
— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) September 15, 2024
Kevin Iole
Great flurry by Lopes at end of fight. He landed a huge shot just after bell
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 15, 2024
Ben Askren
Ortega is tough as shit but Lopes was just too good and he hits really hard.
— Funky (@Benaskren) September 15, 2024
Luke THomas
Statement win from Diego Lopes.
He's a legit title contender in this division.
— Luke Thomas🏋️♀️ (@lthomasnews) September 15, 2024
Aljamain Sterling
Lopez is a beast! Maybe our paths will cross one day #UFC306
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 15, 2024
Michael Bisping
30-26 for lopes.
— michael (@bisping) September 15, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Diego putting the division on notice! He’s a problem for everyone #UFC306
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024
Michael Chiesa
Lopes is knocking on the door of a title fight after that performance. He is must see TV. #UFC306
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 15, 2024
Dan Ige
Top 5!
— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) September 15, 2024
Diego Lopes
#UFC306/#NocheUFC results: Diego Lopes (@DiegoLopesMMA) def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Full coverage: https://t.co/iVX543Y4mV pic.twitter.com/zIL1KNYhuz
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 15, 2024
Kenny Florian
Lopes really put on a dominant performance tonight. Ortega continues to prove he is tough as nails tho. #UFC306
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) September 15, 2024
Bryan Barberena
Lopes is an absolute stud and so fun to watch. Kids a star. Winning all rounds and still trying to get the finish in the final seconds. Never let off the gas. Stud! #UFC306
— BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) September 15, 2024
MMA Junkie
Diego Lopes batters Brian Ortega for a decision and his biggest win yet at #UFC306.
Who should he fight next? pic.twitter.com/9jVcbqim3k
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 15, 2024
Terrance McKinney
Lopez got them bombs in his hands
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 15, 2024
Islam Makhachev
number 13 becomes number 3
Congrats @Diegolopesmma
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 15, 2024
