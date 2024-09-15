UFC 306 before/after photos of Irene Aldana's massive gory forehead cut are what horror movies are made from

The canvas was a bloody mess Saturday to close out the prelims at UFC 306 after Norma Dumont (12-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) opened up a massive cut on the forehead of former women's bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana (15-8 MMA, 8-6 UFC). The cut may have been the worst in UFC history. Still images and video on social media show all the way to Aldana's skull.

Suffice it to say, Aldana lost a lopsided decision – and no doubt had her life forever altered with a cut that likely is going to require some significant plastic surgery.

Take a look at photos and video from the utterly insane gash below. But proceed with caution. Don't say we didn't, say we didn't warn ya.

