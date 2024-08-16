Advertisement

UFC 305 weigh-in results, live video stream

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-in
PERTH, Australia – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday's official UFC 305 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Perth, Australia, and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 11 p.m. ET at RAC Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday's event (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and former champ Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC), who meet in the main event title grudge match. In addition, former flyweight title challengers Steve Erceg (12-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) and Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meet in the co-feature.

The full UFC 305 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184) – for middleweight title

  • Steve Erceg (125.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)

  • Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259) vs. Tai Tuivasa ()

  • Li Jingliang (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Junior Tafa () vs. Valter Walker ()

  • Josh Culibao () vs. Ricardo Ramos (145.5)

  • Casey O'Neill (125.5) vs. Luana Santos (126)

  • Herbert Burns (146) vs. Jack Jenkins (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Tom Nolan (155.5) vs. Alex Reyes (156)

  • Ricky Glenn (171) vs. Song Kenan (171)

  • Jesus Aguilar () vs. Stewart Nicoll (126)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 305.

