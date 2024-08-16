UFC 305 weigh-in results, live video stream

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-in

PERTH, Australia – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday's official UFC 305 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Perth, Australia, and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 11 p.m. ET at RAC Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday's event (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and former champ Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC), who meet in the main event title grudge match. In addition, former flyweight title challengers Steve Erceg (12-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) and Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meet in the co-feature.

The full UFC 305 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184) – for middleweight title

Steve Erceg (125.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259) vs. Tai Tuivasa ()

Li Jingliang (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Junior Tafa () vs. Valter Walker ()

Josh Culibao () vs. Ricardo Ramos (145.5)

Casey O'Neill (125.5) vs. Luana Santos (126)

Herbert Burns (146) vs. Jack Jenkins (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Tom Nolan (155.5) vs. Alex Reyes (156)

Ricky Glenn (171) vs. Song Kenan (171)

Jesus Aguilar () vs. Stewart Nicoll (126)

