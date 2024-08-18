UFC 305 results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik picks apart Tai Tuivasa, overcomes confusing scorecard

.

[autotag]Jairzinho Rozenstruik[/autotag] extended his winning streak to two at UFC 305, and it came at the expense of [autotag]Tai Tuivasa[/autotag].

On the main card Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Rozenstruik (15-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) defeated Tuivasa (15-8 MMA, 8-8 UFC) by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27).

Judge Howie Booth put forth the dissenting scorecard, a surprising assessment in many viewers' opinions.

The fight remained standing for its entirety with a lot of striking from distance and occasionally in the pocket. The most action occurred in Round 2, as both men landed hard punches. Tuivasa was bloodied and tried to "Max Holloway" Rozenstruik with a point to the ground in the final seconds, but it resulted in mostly a lot of bobbing and weaving by both fighters.

Rozenstruik moves to 2-0 in 2024, also holding a win over Shamil Gaziev from March. He's 2-1 in his most recent three fights.

With the defeat, Tuivasa falls into a five-fight skid. His UFC tenure has been streaky with three wins followed by three losses, then five wins followed by five losses.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 305 results include:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Tai Tuivasa via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Carlos Prates def. Li Jingliang via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:05

Valter Walker def. Junior Tafa via technical submission (heel hook) - Round 1, 4:56

Ricardo Ramos def. Josh Culibao via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Casey O’Neill def. Luana Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jack Jenkins def. Herbert Burns via TKO (referee stoppage) – Round 3, 0:48

Tom Nolan def. Alex Reyes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Song Kenan def. Ricky Glenn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

Jesus Aguilar def. Stewart Nicoll via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:39

