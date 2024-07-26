Advertisement

UFC 304 video: Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad make weight in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England – The main event for the UFC's latest show in the United Kingdom is official after the headliners made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC 304 (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, welterweight champion [autotag]Leon Edwards[/autotag] (22-3 MMA, 14-2 UFC) and challenger [autotag]Belal Muhammad[/autotag] (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale below.

