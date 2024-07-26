UFC 304 video: Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad make weight in Manchester

.

MANCHESTER, England – The main event for the UFC's latest show in the United Kingdom is official after the headliners made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC 304 (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, welterweight champion [autotag]Leon Edwards[/autotag] (22-3 MMA, 14-2 UFC) and challenger [autotag]Belal Muhammad[/autotag] (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale below.

The #UFC304 main event rematch is OFFICIAL! 🏆



Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad were among the first to step on the scale at official weigh-ins, and we have a title fight. pic.twitter.com/jBYAh0GKCQ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 26, 2024

