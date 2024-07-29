UFC 304 post-event facts: Tom Aspinall shortens fight time record in rare interim title defense

Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 304 - Manchester - Co-op Live, Manchester, Britain - July 28, 2024. Tom Aspinall celebrates after winning his fight against Curtis Blaydes. REUTERS/John Sibley

The UFC made its return to Manchester, England on Saturday with UFC 304 at Co-Op Live, and the two title fights on the card couldn't have ended much differently.

In the main event, [autotag]Belal Muhammad[/autotag] (24-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) captured the welterweight title from [autotag]Leon Edwards[/autotag] (21-4 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in a drawn-out unanimous decision, while in the co-headliner [autotag]Tom Aspinall[/autotag] (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) needed just 60 seconds to knock out [autotag]Curtis Blaydes[/autotag] (18-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) and defend his interim heavyweight title while avenging his lone octagon defeat.

For more on the numbers to come out of both title bouts, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie's post-event facts from UFC 304.

* * * *

Event stats

UFC 304: Official scorecards from Manchester

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $307,500.

Aspinall and [autotag]Mick Parkin[/autotag] earned $100,000 UFC 304 fight-night bonuses. [autotag]Paddy Pimblett[/autotag] earned two bonuses for $200,000

Debuting fighters went 0-1 on the card.

UFC 304 drew an announced attendance of 17, 907 for a live gate of $6.72 million.

Betting favorites went 9-5 on the card.

Betting favorites fell to 18-7 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 14-bout card was 2:48:47.

Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards

UFC 304 results: Belal Muhammad upsets Leon Edwards in dominant performance

UFC 304 social media reactions: Belal Muhammad's title win over Leon Edwards leaves mixed feelings from fighters

Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards at UFC 304: Best photos

Muhammad became the first Palestinian champion in UFC history.

Muhammad became the 12th fighter to hold the undisputed UFC welterweight title.

Muhammad improved to 14-1 with one no contest in his past 15 fights dating back to February 2017. His lone defeat came against Geoff Neal at UFC on ESPN+ 1.Muhammad's 11-fight UFC unbeaten streak at welterweight is the longest active streak in the division.

Muhammad's 15 victories in UFC welterweight competition are tied for fifth-most in divisional history behind Neil Magny (22), Georges St-Pierre (19), Matt Brown (17) and Matt Hughes (16).Muhammad has earned 18 of his 24 career victories by decision. That includes 12 of his 15 UFC wins.

Muhammad’s 12 decision victories in UFC welterweight competition are tied with St-Pierre for second-most in divisional history behind Magny (14).

Muhammad's 12 decision victories in UFC competition are tied for third-most in company history behind Magny (14) and Brad Tavares (13).

Edwards has suffered all three of his UFC losses by decision.

Tom Aspinall def. Curtis Blaydes

UFC 304 results: Tom Aspinall quickly knocks out Curtis Blaydes, calls out Jon Jones

UFC 304 social media reactions: Tom Aspinall's 60-second finish of Curtis Blaydes leads to calls for Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall def. Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304: Best photos

Aspinall became the third fighter in UFC history to achieve an interim title defense. Andrei Arlovski (heavyweight) and Renan Barao (bantamweight) also accomplished the feat.

Aspinall has earned all 15 of his career victories by stoppage.

Aspinall’s average fight time of 2:02 in UFC competition is the shortest in company history.

Aspinall lands 8.07 significant strikes per minute in UFC heavyweight competition, the highest rate in divisional history.

Aspinall lands 8.07 significant strikes per minute in UFC competition, the third-highest rate in divisional history behind Casey O’Neill (8.41) and Victor Henry (8.34).

Blaydes has suffered all five of his career losses by knockout.

Paddy Pimblett def. King Green

UFC 304 results: Paddy Pimblett sleeps King Green with beautiful triangle choke

UFC 304 social media reactions: Paddy Pimblett's choke out of King Green thrills fighters

Paddy Pimblett def. King Green at UFC 304: Best photos

[autotag]Paddy Pimblett[/autotag]'s (22-3 MMA, 6-0 UFC) six-fight UFC winning streak at lightweight is the second-longest active streak in the division behind Islam Makhachev (13)

Pimblett has earned four of his six UFC victories by stoppage.

[autotag]King Green[/autotag] (32-16-1 MMA, 13-11-1 UFC) suffered his first submission loss since Jan. 24, 2009 - a span of 5,663 days and 39 fights.

Gregory Rodrigues def. Christian Leroy Duncan

[autotag]Gregory Rodrigues[/autotag] (16-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC) has earned two of his seven UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Christian Leroy Duncan[/autotag] (10-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) fell to 2-2 in his past four fights after starting his career 8-0.

Duncan has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Arnold Allen def. Giga Chikadze

[autotag]Arnold Allen[/autotag] (20-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) has earned seven of his 11 UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Giga Chikadze[/autotag] (15-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) has suffered both of his UFC losses by decision.

Nathaniel Wood def. Daniel Pineda

[autotag]Nathaniel Wood[/autotag] (21-6 MMA, 8-3 UFC) improved to 4-1 since he moved up to the featherweight division in July 2022.

[autotag]Daniel Pineda[/autotag] (28-16 MMA, 5-7 UFC) fell to 2-3 with one no contest since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in August 2020.Pineda has suffered four of his seven UFC losses by decision.

Bruna Brasil def. Molly McCann

[autotag]Bruna Brasil[/autotag] (10-4-1 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has earned both of her UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Molly McCann[/autotag] (14-7 MMA, 7-6 UFC) fell to 1-1 since she dropped to the UFC strawweight division in February 2024.

McCann has suffered four of her seven career losses by decision.

Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape

[autotag]Muhammad Mokaev[/autotag]'s (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) seven-fight UFC winning streak at flyweight is the longest active streak in the division.

[autotag]Manel Kape[/autotag] (19-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has suffered all three of his UFC losses by decision.

Oban Elliott def. Preston Parsons

[autotag]Oban Elliott[/autotag] (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned both of his UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Preston Parsons[/autotag] (11-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has alternated losses and wins over his past six fights.

Modestas Bukauskas def. Marcin Prachnio

[autotag]Modestas Bukauskas[/autotag] (16-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC) improved 3-1 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in February 2023.

Bukauskas has earned 12 of his 16 career victories by stoppage.

Sam Patterson def. Kiefer Crosbie

Sam Patterson def. Kiefer Crosbie at UFC 304: Best photos

UFC 304 video: Sam Patterson chokes out Kiefer Crosbie in first round

[autotag]Sam Patterson[/autotag] (12-2-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned 11 of his 12 career victories by stoppage. He's finished both of his UFC wins by first-round submission.

[autotag]Kiefer Crosbie[/autotag] (10-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC) has suffered all five of his career losses by stoppage.

Mick Parkin def. Lukasz Brzeski

Mick Parkin def. Lukasz Brzeski at UFC 304: Best photos

[autotag]Mick Parkin[/autotag]'s (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at heavyweight is tied with Alexander Volkov for the longest active streak in the division. Parkin has earned seven of his 10 career victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Lukasz Brzeski[/autotag] (9-5-1 MMA, 1-4 UFC) has suffered three of his five career losses by stoppage. He's been knocked out in all of those defeats.

Shauna Bannon def. Alice Ardelean

Shauna Bannon def. Alice Ardelean at UFC 304: Best photos

[autotag]Shauna Bannon[/autotag] (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has earned four of her six career victories by decision.

[autotag]Alice Ardelean[/autotag] (8-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered four of her six career losses by decision.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 304.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on X @MJCflipdascript.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 304 post-event facts: Tom Aspinall shortens fight time record in rare interim title defense