UFC 303 video: Payton Talbott scores 19-second knockout, calls out Adrian Yanez

Payton Talbott needed just 19 seconds to level up his hype Saturday at UFC 303.

Talbott (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) continued the impressive start to his octagon tenure when a clean shot of Yanis Ghemmouri (12-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) in the opening round of their bantamweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, then pounced to finish the job in just 19 seconds.

The finish marked the second-fastest knockout in UFC bantamweight history, and you can watch the replay of the finish below (via X):

PAYTON TALBOTT IN THE OPENING SECONDS 💥 #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/fWEcWaFY7n — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 30, 2024

With his undefeated record still in tact, Talbott used the platform of the brilliant win to call his shot at Adrian Yanez.

“I want Adrian Yanez,” Talbott said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “Let’s see if he’s top 20.”

