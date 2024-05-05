UFC 303 teaser video: Shadowy Conor McGregor paces during ‘Foggy Dew’
Cue the “Foggy Dew,” Conor McGregor is back.
During a brief but eye-catching promo during the UFC 301 broadcast, the promotion released its first official video package for UFC 303, the June 29 pay-per-view event headlined by McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC). The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The video released Saturday showed McGregor, as he paced back-and-forth, under a dimly lit green light that highlighted his outline but kept his features in the shadows. McGregor then did his signature double-kiss of hands as he does during pre-fight introductions.
The 24-second teaser was the first official video promotion the pay-per-view has received since Dana White’s announcement April 13 following the conclusion of UFC 300.
McGregor, 35, returns from a nearly three-year layoff after he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight vs. Dustin Poirier then ventured into Hollywood with his co-star role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in “Road House.”
Chandler, 38, has sat on the sidelines as he’s waited for McGregor’s return. He most recently competed in a November 2022 loss to Poirier, then coached “The Ultimate Fighter 31” opposite McGregor in 2023.
The current UFC 303 fight card includes:
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree
Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer
Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon
