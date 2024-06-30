UFC 303 results: Gnarly gash on Mayra Bueno Silva ends fight – all thanks to Macy Chiasson’s elbow

A nasty gash caused a halt to the women’s bantamweight fight on the UFC 303 main card Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Midway through Round 2, Macy Chiasson drilled Mayra Bueno Silva in the forehead with a massive elbow. The blow immediately caused blood, and upon the two fighters rising to the feet, referee Chris Tognoni called timeout.

The cageside physician entered the cage and inspected Silva (10-4-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC), who leaked all over herself. The gash was massive and induced groans from the audience when the doctor spread it apart. Upon the advice of the medical professional, Tognoni waved off the fight at 1:58 of Round 2 and Chiasson (11-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) was declared the victor.

MAYRA BUENO SILVA’S FACE 😳 Macy Chiasson picks up the win over Bueno Silva by TKO. #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/GCxqzGrPqo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2024

Fortis MMA’s Chiasson has won two fights in a row. She previously competed in March when she finished Pannie Kianzad with strikes.

The defeat is Silva’s second in a row and the first since her unsuccessful title bid against Raquel Pennington in June.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 303 results include:

Macy Chiasson def. Mayra Bueno Silva via TKO (doctor’s stoppage, cut) – Round 2, 1:58

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

Joe Pyfer def. Marc-Andre Barriault via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:25

Andre Fili def. Cub Swanson via unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:22

Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:19

Gillian Robertson def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Martin Buday def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Rei Tsuruya def. Carlos Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Vinicius Oliveira def. Ricky Simon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

