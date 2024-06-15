New UFC 303 poster still features yellow yelling faces, but now with Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka
UFC 303 has experienced quite the overhaul after Conor McGregor withdrew due to injury, and with a new main event comes a new fight poster.
Thursday, UFC CEO Dana White officially announced “The Notorious” McGregor was out of his long-awaited fight against Michael Chandler, which was set to be the main event of the pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Stepping up on short notice to fill the void is the UFC’s current MVP and light heavyweight champ, Alex Pereira, who will meet former champ Jiri Prochazka in a rematch. White also announced a few other changes, including Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega and Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg.
It’s Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) and Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) who get the solo shine on the new event poster, which sticks with the same look and feel of yelling faces as the McGregor vs. Chandler version.
Check out the new poster below:
The McGregor vs. Chandler version of the poster is below:
UFC 303 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.
The latest UFC 303 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka
Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega
Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer
Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson
Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.
