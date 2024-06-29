UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)

The UFC is back in Las Vegas with UFC 303, headlined by a lightweight heavyweight title rematch, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

A light heavyweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) and former champ Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) headlines UFC 303. In the co-main event, former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) takes on rising contender Diego Lopes (24-6 MMA, 3-1 UFC).

UFC 303 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

