UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)
The UFC is back in Las Vegas with UFC 303, headlined by a lightweight heavyweight title rematch, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
A light heavyweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) and former champ Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) headlines UFC 303. In the co-main event, former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) takes on rising contender Diego Lopes (24-6 MMA, 3-1 UFC).
UFC 303 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka
Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
