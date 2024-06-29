Advertisement

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)

mma junkie radio
·1 min read

The UFC is back in Las Vegas with UFC 303, headlined by a lightweight heavyweight title rematch, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

A light heavyweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) and former champ Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) headlines UFC 303. In the co-main event, former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) takes on rising contender Diego Lopes (24-6 MMA, 3-1 UFC).

UFC 303 (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

  • Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

  • Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze

  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

  • Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

  • Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

  • Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement