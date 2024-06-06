UFC 303: Latest updates on McGregor vs. Chandler following press conference cancellation

Multiple-time UFC champion fighter Conor McGregor will be back in the Octagon for the first time in three years this month. McGregor's last fight was a round one knockout loss due to a broken tibia to Dustin Poirier in UFC 264 in July 2021. Since then, he appeared as a coach for "The Ultimate Fighter 31" and starred in the Amazon MGM Studios film "Road House," a remake of the 1989 film.

That long layoff comes to an end this June. The lightweight mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter is set to face off against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas at UFC 303.

Here are the latest updates about the fight:

Is UFC 303 still happening?

Yes. Organizers have not postponed or canceled the highly-touted event. Officials from T-Mobile Arena, the site of UFC 303, posted on social media Wednesday indicating McGregor vs. Chandler fight is still on with a link to tickets.

New speculation came after a June 3 press conference for the fight was canceled. UFC officials announced on social media the press conference in Dublin, Ireland was postponed earlier that day.

MMA insider Ariel Helwani reported there were no legal issues or incidents that led to the postponement and there is no reason to believe McGregor vs. Chandler is off for June 29. Helwani also reported Tuesday that UFC organizers "sent out feelers" for a potential replacement if need be, something he notes the UFC does consistently for events.

Helwani stated on his show "The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani" today that the general feeling is that McGregor vs. Chandler will happen.

Ariel Helwani gives an update on #UFC303: I can tell you that there is great positivity that this fight is going forward. #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/2AGV8FdKwd — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 5, 2024

MMA Fighting confirmed with additional sources that there's confidence the top bout in UFC 303 will be on.

Why was the June 3 press conference for UFC 303 postponed?

UFC officials have not yet provided reasoning why the press conference was canceled. McGregor posted on social media apologizing to fans and said a "series of obstacles" caused the cancellation.

In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 3, 2024

Chandler posted a video on his Instagram page after the press conference was canceled with a quote credited to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He's since announced he's headed to Tennessee for his final preparations for UFC 303.

UFC 303 full card

UFC 303 is set for Saturday, June 29, 2024. The 12-fight card is set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here's the full card for UFC 303:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler (Welterweight)

Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg (Light Heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson (Women's Bantamweight)

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (Middleweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (Featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (Featherweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (Bantamweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson (Women's Strawweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez (Flyweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page (Welterweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday (Heavyweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira (Bantamweight)

How to watch Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Early Prelims: UFC Fight Pass – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Prelims: ESPN; ESPN+ – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Main card: ESPN+ – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Odds, lines for UFC 303 main event

Latest odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Conor McGregor to win: -105 To win by KO/TKO/DQ: +120 To win by submission: +2000 To win by decision: +1100

Michael Chandler to win: -115 To win by KO/TKO/DQ: +165 To win by submission: +700 To win by decision: +700

Total rounds: Over 2.5: +150 Under 2.5: -205



