UFC 301 results: Jose Aldo sharp in return from retirement, outpoints Jonathan Martinez for decisive victory

Jose Aldo turned back the clock at UFC 301.

Back in the cage first the first time following a nearly 20-month retirement, Aldo, 37, looked like a prime version of himself over the course of 15 minutes for a decisive clean-sweep unanimous decision victory against the previously streaking Jonathan Martinez.

Martinez, 30, had won six consecutive fights until he ran into Aldo, whose top-notch striking performance makes you wonder what comes next. At least for the moment, it has the former two-time UFC featherweight champion highly motivated.

“I have to thank Jonathan for this opportunity. My next step is sitting with Dana, Sean and Hunter and seeing where this goes,” said Aldo, who reportedly fought the last fight on his UFC contract, through an interpreter. “I said that this wasn’t gonna be my last fight. I think I’m in great shape. I still am at the age that I can fight. I see that I can go far, so maybe we can come back in here and be the champion.”

The way Aldo (32-8 MMA, 14-7 UFC) performed Saturday night, there’s no reason to believe that isn’t at least possible, although the road would certainly be tough in a stacked bantamweight division. Still, defeating a No. 12-ranked Martinez (19-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) was nothing to scoff at.

“I’m really happy,” Aldo said. “I know this is what everyone wanted to see. I’m really focused, really well trained. I can only thank my team and everyone that helped me out.”

