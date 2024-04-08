UFC 300: How to watch historic Las Vegas fight card, lineup, odds, more

The UFC is set to deliver the most stacked card in its history with a monumental and historic pay-per-view.

Here’s how to watch UFC 300 with three title fights at the top of the lineup.

Broadcast and streaming info

Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier

UFC 300 has a main card that starts at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view via ESPN+. A four-fight preliminary card airs on ESPN at 8 p.m. following four early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

Chael Sonnen, Anthony Smith and Teddy Atlas will serve as desk analysts on the UFC 300 post-fight show and throughout the card, when necessary.

Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC 300 card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside.

He will command play-by-play alongside color commentators, former two-division champion Cormier, as well as Joe Rogan.

Din Thomas also will occasionally join the booth throughout the broadcast as the coach-analyst for the event.

Main event: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

In the headliner, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) puts that belt on the line for the first time against former champ Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who vacated the title six months after he won it due to injury. Pereira is a former middleweight champion, as well.

Co-main event: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) takes on Yan Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC). The bout is the first all-China title fight in UFC history.

BMF title fight: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

The “BMF” belt is on the line between current titleholder Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) and former longtime featherweight champ Max Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC), who is moving up to lightweight for the bout.

UFC debut: Kayla Harrison

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Record: 16-1

Opponent: Holly Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Misc.: Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo. All her fights but one have been under the PFL banner. There, she won two $1 million lightweight seasons. She has fought at featherweight once in a one-off for Invicta FC, and a win this past November over Aspen Ladd was at 150 pounds. But for her UFC debut, she’ll be down to 135 for the first time in her career.

UFC 300 main card betting odds

Dec 2, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Cody Brundage (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Zachary Reese (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alex Pereira (-140) vs. Jamahal Hill (+120) – for light heavyweight title

Champ Zhang Weili (-395) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+310) – for women’s strawweight title

Justin Gaethje (-220) vs. Max Holloway (+180) – for “BMF” title

Charles Oliveira (+190) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-230)

Cody Brundage (+1100) vs. Bo Nickal (-2100)

UFC 300 prelim betting odds

Holly Holm

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka (+115) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-135)

Calvin Kattar (+120) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-140)

Kayla Harrison (-500) vs. Holly Holm (+340)

Diego Lopes (-130) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (+110)

UFC 300 early prelim betting odds

Jim MIller

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano (+185) vs. Jalin Turner (-225)

Jessica Andrade (-110) vs. Marina Rodriguez (-110)

Bobby Green (-185) vs. Jim Miller (+155)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-300) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+240)

