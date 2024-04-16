UFC 300 video shows Marc Goddard downright in disbelief as Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje

Marc Goddard had the same reaction we all did when Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje – even while refereeing the fight.

Goddard was tasked as the third man in the cage for the BMF title fight between Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC) and Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC), which took place Saturday at UFC 300 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holloway was in firm control of the fight until he decided to risk it all in the final 10 seconds when he pointed to the middle of the octagon and invited Gaethje to throw down. The pair got into some wild exchanges until Holloway knocked Gaethje out cold with just one second remaining.

Everyone in the arena lost their minds, and Goddard couldn’t help himself either. He wished everyone got to see his reaction, and the UFC granted that wish. Check out Goddard’s reaction below!

Ask and you shall receive, @MarcGoddard_UK 🎧 Listen to referee Marc Goddard's reaction when @BlessedMMA KO'd Justin Gaethje with just one second to spare at #UFC300! pic.twitter.com/4UK44RXj0l — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2024

Goddard also had this to say about Holloway’s iconic moment.

“I’m still speechless. Still have goosebumps. Both of these guys are the epitome of our sport. Sheer class. What a privilege.”

Id love the UFC to release the mic’d audio from me. I literally screamed out at that ending, first time in 20 years. It was an automatic reaction I guess. I’m still speechless. Still have goosebumps. Both of these guys are the epitome of our sport. Sheer class. What a privilege. https://t.co/icjxat70SU — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) April 15, 2024

