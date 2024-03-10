UFC 299 video: Michel Pereira choreographs dance party walkout, puts Michal Oleksiejczuk to sleep

MIAMI – Michel Pereira danced his way to the cage, then plowed through opponent Michal Oleksiejczuk for a quick win at UFC 299.

The middleweight bout on the prelims at Kaseya Center lasted only 61 seconds as Pereira (30-11 MMA, 8-2 UFC) put Oleksiejczuk (19-7 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC) unconscious with a rear-naked choke.

The submission attempt followed a body punch that visibly hurt Oleksiejczuk, who clutched his midsection and retreated back to the fence. Pereira drilled Oleksiejczuk with knees to the body and clinched. As Oleksiejczuk turned away, Pereira grabbed a choke and dragged the fight to the canvas. Oleksiejczuk was rendered helpless and referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the fight.

Pereira’s biggest highlight may not have even been the finish, however. During his walkout, Pereira and his trainer choreographed a wild dance routine that got the crowd buzzing.

Do ya dance @UFCPereira do ya dance 🕺 Michel Pereira bringing the vibes to #UFC299 early! pic.twitter.com/b5BGFRIgem — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2024

Now riding a seven-fight winning streak, Brazil’s Pereira called for a spot on the May 4 UFC 301 card in Rio.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 299 results include:

Michel Pereira def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:01

Robelis Despaigne def. Josh Parisian via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:18

Asu Almabaev def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joanne Wood def. Maryna Moroz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

Joanne Wood ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Wood vs Moroz ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Joanne Wood def. Maryna Moroz, UFC 299 Scorecard

Asu Almabayev ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Vergara vs Almabayev ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Asu Almabayev def. CJ Vergara, UFC 299 Scorecard

Robelis Despaigne ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Despaigne vs Parisian ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Robelis Despaigne def. Josh Parisian, UFC 299 Scorecard

Michel Pereira ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Pereira vs Oleksiejczuk ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Michel Pereira def. Michal Oleksiejczuk, UFC 299 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie