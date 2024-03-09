UFC 299 play-by-play and live results

MIAMI – UFC 299 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) puts his title on the line in a rematch against Marlon Vera (21-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC), the only man who holds a win over him. In the co-feature, former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC) meets Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC). Plus, former Bellator star Michael Page (21-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) fights Kevin Holland (25-10 MMA, 12-7 UFC) in his highly anticipated UFC debut at welterweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPNews and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters Nolan King (@mma_kings), Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) and Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Maryna Moroz vs. Joanne Wood

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Moroz (11-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Wood (16-8 MMA, 8-8 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Asu Almabaev vs. CJ Vergara

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Almabaev (18-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Vergara (12-4-1 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Despaigne (4-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Parisian (15-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Michel Pereira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Oleksiejczuk (19-6 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC), Pereira (29-11 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Cutelaba (17-9-1 MMA, 6-8-1 UFC), Lins (17-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Story continues

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Munhoz (20-8 MMA, 10-8 UFC), Phillips (11-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Dos Anjos (32-15 MMA, 21-13 UFC), Gamrot (23-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Cerminara

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Barber (13-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Cerminara (18-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Almeida (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Blaydes (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Yadong Song vs. Petr Yan

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Song (21-7-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC), Yan (16-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Burns (22-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC), Della Maddalena (16-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Holland (25-10 MMA, 12-7 UFC), Page (21-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC), Saint-Denis (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC), Vera (21-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie