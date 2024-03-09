UFC 299 play-by-play and live results
MIAMI – UFC 299 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.
In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) puts his title on the line in a rematch against Marlon Vera (21-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC), the only man who holds a win over him. In the co-feature, former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC) meets Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC). Plus, former Bellator star Michael Page (21-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) fights Kevin Holland (25-10 MMA, 12-7 UFC) in his highly anticipated UFC debut at welterweight.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPNews and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters Nolan King (@mma_kings), Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) and Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway) on Twitter.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Maryna Moroz vs. Joanne Wood
Records: Moroz (11-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Wood (16-8 MMA, 8-8 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Asu Almabaev vs. CJ Vergara
Records: Almabaev (18-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Vergara (12-4-1 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
Records: Despaigne (4-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Parisian (15-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Michel Pereira
Records: Oleksiejczuk (19-6 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC), Pereira (29-11 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins
Records: Cutelaba (17-9-1 MMA, 6-8-1 UFC), Lins (17-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
Records: Munhoz (20-8 MMA, 10-8 UFC), Phillips (11-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Records: Dos Anjos (32-15 MMA, 21-13 UFC), Gamrot (23-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+
Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Cerminara
Records: Barber (13-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Cerminara (18-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+
Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes
Records: Almeida (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Blaydes (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+
Yadong Song vs. Petr Yan
Records: Song (21-7-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC), Yan (16-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Records: Burns (22-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC), Della Maddalena (16-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page
Records: Holland (25-10 MMA, 12-7 UFC), Page (21-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Records: Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC), Saint-Denis (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Records: O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC), Vera (21-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
