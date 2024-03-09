Advertisement

UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)

Simon Samano
·1 min read

UFC 299 takes place Saturday headlined by a bantamweight title fight rematch, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) makes his first title defense against Marlon Vera (21-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC), with the champ looking to avenge his only loss, which came against “Chito” by TKO in 2020. The co-headliner is a five-round lightweight showdown between veteran Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC) and rising contender Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC), who has a golden opportunity to make a name for himself on a big stage.

UFC 299 takes place at Kaseya Center in Miami. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera – for bantamweight title

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis – five rounds

  • Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

  • Yadong Song vs. Petr Yan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes

  • Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Cerminara

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Mateusz Gamrot

  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

