UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)

UFC 299 takes place Saturday headlined by a bantamweight title fight rematch, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) makes his first title defense against Marlon Vera (21-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC), with the champ looking to avenge his only loss, which came against “Chito” by TKO in 2020. The co-headliner is a five-round lightweight showdown between veteran Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC) and rising contender Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC), who has a golden opportunity to make a name for himself on a big stage.

UFC 299 takes place at Kaseya Center in Miami. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera – for bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis – five rounds

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Yadong Song vs. Petr Yan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes

Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Cerminara

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie