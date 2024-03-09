UFC 299 live tracker: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera updates, highlights, analysis

Sean O'Malley, left, and Marlon Vera face are set for an exciting bantamweight bout to headline UFC 299. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The moment Sean O'Malley has been waiting for since 2020 has almost arrived, as Saturday sets the stage for the 29-year-old to avenge his only loss in the headlining event of UFC 299 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

A lot has changed since Marlon "Chito" Vera defeated O'Malley (17-1), who was an undefeated rising star before he took the first-round TKO four years ago. Now, O'Malley is the UFC bantamweight champion, a title he earned with a commanding victory over Aljamain Sterling in August.

O'Malley is putting his belt on the line to even the score with Vera (23-8-1), a 31-year-old veteran. It'll be Vera's first UFC championship bout, and he's won five of his last six fights.

It's an action-packed card, featuring former interim champion Dustin Poirier's lightweight bout against Benoit Saint-Denis in the co-main event. Bantamweights will open up the PPV portion on ESPN+, with former champion Petr Yan facing Song Yadong. UFC newcomer Michael "Venom" Page and Kevin "Trailblazer" Holland will also meet in the cage, while Gilbert Burns and Jack Della Maddalena are set to clash.

Follow along below for updates, highlights and analysis with Yahoo Sports:

Live 3 updates Fight temporarily halted in the second round due to a low blow. Moroz needed half a minute to recover and the fight continues.

First up is a women's flyweight bout between Joanne Wood and Maryna Moroz.

Here we go with UFC 299. Follow here for all the latest updates, news and highlights from the event as we track the entire card!

UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Kaseya Center in Miami

UFC 299 main card results, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight championship: Sean O'Malley (-275) vs. Marlon Vera (+210)

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (+185) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-225)

• Welterweight: Michael Page (+110) vs. Kevin Holland (-130)

• Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-135) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-165)

• Bantamweight: Petr Yan (-145) vs. Song Yadong (+120)

UFC 299 preliminary card results, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes (+105) vs. Jailton Almeida (-125)

• Women's flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian Cerminara (+145) vs. Maycee Barber (-175)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot (-450) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+340)

• Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (+175) vs. Kyler Phillips (-210)

UFC 299 early prelims card results odds (Live now on ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba (-140) vs. Philipe Lins (-140)

• Middleweight: Michel Pereira (-150) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+125)

• Heavyweight: Robelis Despaigne (-400) vs. Josh Parisian (+310)

• Flyweight: CJ Vergara (+425) vs. Asu Almabayev (-600)

• Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood (+180) vs. Maryna Moroz (-225)