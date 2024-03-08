UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-ins faceoff video: Kevin Holland grabs Michael Page’s signature hand gesture
MIAMI – Michael Page officially brought his signature “Venum” to the UFC weigh-ins stage, but Kevin Holland hopes to slay the snake Saturday.
Ahead of their welterweight clash on Saturday’s UFC 299 main card at Kaseya Center, Page (21-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) and Holland (25-10 MMA, 12-7 UFC) stared each other down during Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins faceoff.
Page, 36, pulled out his signature hand gesture, to which Holland reached up and grabbed.
Kevin Holland killed Michael Page's signature "Venum" hand gesture at #UFC299 weigh-ins 🚫🐍 pic.twitter.com/3i48WhJ2Nw
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 8, 2024
Watch the full ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoff video above.
